Sony presented a new PlayStation licensed controller via the PlayStation Blog: let’s talk about the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition. It is a mobile device controller, meant for iPhone users.

The Backbone CEO states: “The design of Backbone One – PlayStation Edition was created by our design team in collaboration with the genius minds of PlayStation. The colors, materials and elegant finishes are all inspired by the design of the PS5 console’s DualSense wireless controller. including transparent front buttons and a unique and distinctive look. It integrates seamlessly with other products in the PS5 line, such as the Pulse 3D headset, which you can connect directly to Backbone One – PlayStation Edition. ”

This controller is designed to play via the PS5 and PS4 Remote Play app via your iPhone, provided you need a broadband connection and a console. It is then explained that the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition works with games from the App Store and other streaming services.

Backbone One – PlayStation Edition

There is also a Backbone app with several PlayStation integrations. The app also includes a section dedicated to the latest news from the PlayStation world. The controller is powered by iPhone and no charging is required.

Backbone One – PlayStation Edition will arrive in Italy, but for the moment the release date and the price of the controller have not been indicated.