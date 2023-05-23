sony announced the availability of the Mobile Controller today Backbone One – PlayStation Edition, for iOS and Android. It is a peripheral designed for smartphones, which enjoys the Official PlayStation license.

“We have seen many gamers taking advantage of the PS Remote Play app feature, which allows you to play streamed PS4 and PS5 games from your console with Backbone One – PlayStation Edition, inside and outside your home. It has quickly become one of the features most popular games on the Backbone platform.

Users android We have been asked numerous times for the same unmatched gaming experience, so we are thrilled to also offer Backbone One – PlayStation Edition for Android.”

Backbone One is extensible

As for the design, it is inspired by that of the DualSensethe PS5 controller, as well explained by the manufacturer: “The colors, materials and finishes are inspired by the DualSense wireless controller, including the transparent front buttons. It perfectly matches the look of your PS5 console and, if you already own the headphones PULSE 3D wireless, you can connect them directly to Backbone One, thanks to the 3.5 mm headphone jack.”

L’usage of Backbone One is also really simple: “The latest update to the PS Remote Play app on Google Play makes it easy to set up and play Backbone One – PlayStation Edition. If you have broadband internet and a PS5 console or PS4, connect an iPhone or Android device to Backbone One and instantly start playing your PS5 and PS4 games with the power of the PS Remote Play app, at home or away.

Note that Backbone One is also compatible with games from Google Play and App Store, as well as other streaming services with controller support. So you can also play Call of Duty: Mobile, Fortnite and Diablo Immortal, just to name a few famous names.

“Players can download the Backbone app for a personalized PlayStation experience. Within the app, you’ll be able to see different PlayStation integrations, such as custom glyphs representing the iconic PlayStation Shapes, and you’ll have the ability to explore hundreds of games. The The Backbone app for Android lets you have all your games in one place, including titles from the App Store and supported game streaming services.Within the Backbone app, gamers will also find a dedicated row with latest releases and updates from PlayStation.”

Finally, Backbone One will also soon be launched in other territories: Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore. In addition to existing availability in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand.