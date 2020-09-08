If the students are rubbing their hands, it’s not just for the sake of back to school. In Lille (North) as everywhere in France, the mask is compulsory, but each establishment organizes the rules of physical distancing. In this amphitheater, the first years of history were divided into two groups. The university also bought a camera to broadcast the lectures in another room. “We have kept the full gauges in the lessons of tutorials, practical work or language or computer laboratories …”, explains Lynne Frangié.

For teachers and nearly 3 million students, these are new habits and new jobs. In Toulouse (Haute-Garonne), a team of mediators in orange vests is responsible for managing the flow of 22,000 students. The recruitment of about fifteen mediators, the supply of masks for the staff and the teachers weigh on the budget of the university. “During confinement, we made some savings, since we had no heating, no water… but when I make the difference between savings and costs, I am at 1.5 million euros in additional costs” , explains Corinne Mascala, president of the University of Toulouse 1. Nearly 6 billion euros are provided for in the recovery plan, in order to create 30,000 additional places in higher education.

