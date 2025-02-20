02/20/2025



Updated at 13: 40h.





The players of Seville FC enjoyed on Tuesday and Wednesday on rest days and returned this Thursday to the José Ramón Cisneros Palacios Sports City to prepare the next league duel that will measure those of García Pimienta with the Majorca Next Monday, February 24 at 9:00 p.m. at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

The only players of the first team who were not under the orders of the Catalan coach on Thursday were Tanguy Nianzou, Sambi Lokonga, Akor Adams and Nemanja Gudelj. The first three continue to recover from their injuries, while the Serbian carried out in the individual cargo work gym.

The subsidiary soccer players Ramón Martínez, Rivera and Manu Bueno They were one more day training at the orders of García Pimienta.

Stijn Francis, Dodi Lukebakio and Sambi Lokonga agent, witnessed the session in the Sevilla Sports City.