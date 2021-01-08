Various countries of Latin America start to register worrying hospital occupancy rates in a new chapter in the regional fight against coronavirus, a disease on the rise after the Christmas celebrations.

Much of the more than 37,188,000 cases of covid-19 and the 882,400 deaths registered so far in the American continent according to the World Health Organization (WHO) come from countries where health systems are registering an alarming level of occupation of intensive care beds, matching those of the first stage of the pandemic.

Here, a tour of different countries that relive the nightmare of March, April and May of last year, when cases soared and hospitals and cemeteries collapsed in many cities.

Brazil: Amazon, in emergency

In the Brazilian state of Amazonas, official indices record that there is 88.7% occupation in intensive care for covid-19 patients, well above the 66.7% that had been verified in the last two weeks.

A cemetery in Manaus, in the state of Amazonas, in Brazil, receives a victim of the coronavirus. Photo: AP

So far, Amazonas, one of the largest states in Brazil and bordering Peru, Colombia and Venezuela, confirms 204,900 diagnosed people, of which 5,414 have died, with a fatality of 2.6%.

“Until the beginning of December we had between 30 and 50 daily hospitalizations for covid, but now we have registered 170 admissions in 24 hours. The total number of hospitalized patients is worse than in the first months of last year,” the infectious disease doctor from the Amazon Tropical Medicine Foundation, André Patricio.

Between March and April 2020, the entire Brazilian Amazon suffered the enormous impact of the first wave of covid-19, a circumstance that forced the authorities to open more spaces for intensive care beds due to the overflow.

In all of Brazil, the third country with the highest number of cases in the world and second in number of deaths, 7,810,400 COVID infections and 197,732 deaths have already been recorded.

Peru, with almost 100% occupancy

While waiting for the arrival of almost 65.2 million vaccines from the Sinopharm, AstraZeneca and Covax Facility laboratories throughout the year, Peru records an alarming 97.8% occupancy of therapy beds, reporting 1,305 people hospitalized in serious condition due to covid-19.

The facilities, according to a report by the Ombudsman’s Office, only reach about 1,584 in Peru, so the health system is on red alert.

Between April and August of last year, Peru faced an overflow of covid-19 cases that exceeded its capacity for hospital care and ranked it, at that time, as the fifth country with the most cases in the world and the first in terms of mortality rate at the global.

Health workers make house-to-house visits to test for coronavirus in Lima, Peru. Photo: AFP

Regarding vaccines, the president of Peru, Francisco Sagasti, announced on Wednesday that the government reached an agreement with the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm and the British AstraZeneca for the acquisition of 38 and 14 million vaccines, respectively, a batch of which will be available this month.

Sagasti said in a speech that these purchases are in addition to the 13.2 million doses acquired from the Covax Facility coalition, which will arrive in Peru in the third quarter of the year.

The agreement specifically with Sinopharm includes a commitment to deliver a batch of one million doses in January, the head of state said.

Ecuador seeks more vaccines

With the desire to begin a vaccination program on January 18, the president of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, announced that he plans to travel to Washington next week to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies the possibility of increasing the supply of anticovid-19 vaccines for his country. .

“I am going to travel, I am scheduling a meeting with the presidents of Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna, perhaps, and to be able to talk with them and request that there be a greater quantity of vaccines, that they be delivered to Ecuador as soon as possible”, reported the Ecuadorian president.

According to Moreno and his Minister of Public Health, Juan Carlos Zevallos, the first 50,000 doses of the vaccines will arrive in the country on January 18 and will be administered “immediately” to front-line personnel such as doctors, nurses, health workers, auxiliaries , military and police.

An image from April 2020 in Guayaquil, Ecuador, when those killed by coronavirus piled up in the streets. Photo: REUTERS

The second major delivery is scheduled for March, and in this phase the vaccines will be administered to firefighters, teachers, military personnel, security personnel, people with catastrophic illnesses and people with disabilities.

So far, Ecuador, once one of the global foci of the covid-19 pandemic, has 216,083 cases and 14,103 deaths.

Florida, in the US, bets on vaccination

The state of Florida, which this Thursday added 17,783 new cases of coronavirus, will have in the Hard Rock Stadium, in the city of Miami Gardens, a new vaccination center against the virus, which has already infected 1,409,906 of its inhabitants and killed 22,647 of them.

The Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins, was already operating as a large-scale coronavirus testing center and was already in the sights of the authorities to also turn it into a place of distribution of the vaccine.

In this huge sports complex the serum will be administered at a minimum of thousand people a dayas noted by the state governor, Republican Ron DeSantis.

Florida is the third state in positive cases in the United States behind California and Texas, and is the fourth in terms of fatalities, in which New York also surpasses it.

The United States leads the world statistics with 21,481,788 cases and 364,063 deaths as of this Thursday.

