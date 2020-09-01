After the forced lockdown of spring and summer holidays, many companies are preparing to reinstate their employees to their workplaces starting in September. Companies are developing plans to return to work safely, thinking about the schedules, the distribution of the tables, the visiting policies, the use of elevators and the cafeteria … However, it is not only physical well-being that Things to keep in mind: Just as important is how they respond to the emotional and psychological health of employees, a subject that remains taboo and now takes on special importance.

Anxiety and worry about the current situation is almost universal. It is normal to feel like this: “We are used to being in a context with more certainty, in which vacations could be planned and the children would go to school in September. Now that no longer exists ”, explains Elisa Sánchez, a labor psychologist. This generates a lot of anxiety, but “it is a defense mechanism and it is common for it to feel when, for example, we have to go to a place that we think may be threatening to us,” explains Pedro Rodríguez, specialist in clinical psychology and member of the board of the Official College of Psychology of Madrid.

“When workers have to take up their jobs, they will most likely have negative thoughts and concerns about whether safety is sufficient or whether they are returning to work early. They also worry about the future of the company and about the stability of their job, ”explains Rodríguez. Having these thoughts can become unavoidable in these circumstances: many times, they appear automatically. So if they can’t be anticipated, it would at least be wise to learn how to manage them. That is why it is so important to get rid of the taboo of going to therapy at a time as delicate as this.

“You have to make it easier for the person to go to a psychologist’s office with the same normality with which they go to a physiotherapist,” says Rodríguez. But mental health has always been taboo, also in workplaces, where employees fear feeling judged. “That someone goes to the psychologist is still associated with serious problems, there is no awareness of the support it also provides for people without disorders. Most of us have not received education in emotional intelligence, for example, and we have to learn it later ”, explains Sánchez.

The stigma of the psychologist

The current situation can be a good opportunity to reduce stigma. “We must take advantage of the fact that this has happened to us so that we realize the fragility that surrounds us and make it easier for people to work in the most stable and comforting way possible,” says Rodríguez. Perhaps in the collective consciousness it is now more justified for someone to go to therapy.

“It is not the same that one visited the psychologist before, when there was no such obvious reason to do so, according to society. Now, the fact that someone has been ill or has lived through some tragedy makes for a more justifiable reason for people to go to consultation. It is not the ideal situation, but it is a good time to begin to consider that the mental is as important as the physical ”.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health mentions some aspects of the psychosocial risks related to the coronavirus that companies should take into account. Among them, he recommends that companies explain to their workers that the current situation “can cause an emotional impact”, that “fear and stress are normal reactions at this time and that each person experiences it with a different intensity”. It also encourages companies to promote emotional well-being and to arrange or facilitate a psychological support service.

What companies can do

The experts agree with these recommendations: “Just as companies look for programs to facilitate good development and good physical health, they also have to start thinking about a psychology service where many difficulties can be attended, guided and prevented”, explains Rodríguez. “The work environment has to be endowed with characteristics that facilitate emotional stability and this can be done by changing the way work is organized, communication or creating an emotional climate free of taboos.”

Peer support and company culture are also critical. Bosses could become familiar with the warning signs of emotional distress, spend more time communicating with their employees, and help team members understand what is and is not under their control. Anxiety is also reduced as employees reconnect with their colleagues. Quarantine and social distancing have caused people to lose support systems and coping mechanisms that would otherwise have helped them weather it.

Many companies will need to improve current practices, complementing external mental health programs with an increased ability to cope with stress, anxiety, and uncertainty. This involves developing an internal awareness, sensitivity, and ability to address employee concerns.