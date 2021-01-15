On January 13, the actress Danna ben haim She had a terrible experience when she was held for several minutes by a subject identified as Jaime Cilloniz, inside a building in Miraflores. After denouncing the incident, his colleagues in the series Back to the Neighborhood expressed their support and outrage at what happened.

Monica Sánchez, one of the protagonists of the series, wrote from Twitter: “My solidarity with Danna Ben Haim. Violence and insanity in our society are experienced from inside and outside the home. Much to review ”.

For its part, Paul Martín ‘Pichón’ He also expressed solidarity with the young woman’s hard experience: “Dannita, I am very sorry for what happened to you. I imagine how terrible the experience was. I send you a big hug, “he said.

In turn, the supporting actress Gina yangali He extended a hug, while regretting the terrible situation. In the same way, his partner Merly morello He said: “You are a very brave woman and I admire you very much. You are not alone, you know that I adore you ”.

Finally, other artists such as the actor also left supportive comments on Danna Ben Haim’s Instagram post. Martin Velazquez —Ojitos sorcerers (2018) and The Other Shore (2020) -, who highlighted the action of shouting and asking for help that the actress had when she was threatened.

“Don’t apologize for yelling @dannabenhaim. If you hadn’t screamed, they might not have come for you. Scream louder and have everyone hear you. I send you a lot of love, Dannita. We support you and applaud how brave you were and are ”, he highlighted.

Comments from the actors of the series Back to the Neighborhood about what happened with Danna Ben Haim. Photo: capture Danna Ben Haim / Instagram / Mónica Sánchez / Twitter

