In the summer of 2003, ‘the hangman of Twente’ struck the Rodriguez family. Their sheep, a former competition sheep, stands in the meadow behind their hobby farm. Marieke is old and has no teeth, the family feeds her daily with a spoon. But on the morning of July 6, the sheep has disappeared. Marieke floats in the stream, her entrails are on the path next to it and the nylon rope by which she was hoisted hangs in the tree.

In the three years before that, dozens of horses, ponies and sheep were beaten, mutilated and often killed in the Enschede area. Found with a stick in the anus, the vulva stabbed with a knife, the genitals cut off. Animal cruelty was still considered vandalism at the time – an animal is property destroyed. The people in Twente thought theirs. A deranged lunatic was at work here, a sadist with perverted tendencies. If the police did nothing about it, they would go after the perpetrator themselves.

In the first part of the three-part series, broadcast on Wednesday The executioner of Twente let director Duco Coops tell the story of the abuses by the journalists of the Twente newspaper at the time Tubantia and The Telegraph. Never so strong, I think, to let journalists tell what they already wrote down themselves, but in this case it did provide an interesting insight into the newspaper editors. The considerations of the Telegraaf reporter to write about it: “Animal abuse always gets a lot of attention with us. So I dropped everything out of my hands and went to work with it extra emphatically.” The Tubantia journalist about the reasons of the regional editors for the not or less to do: “Everyone with us was dealing with the aftermath of the fireworks disaster; May 13, 2000, an explosion in the firecrackers burned down a residential area in Enschede. “The animals were almost an afterthought.” The whole point was, the local police were also busy with the disaster. Detective Murat Ceben denies that the police did too little. There were, he says, enough colleagues who were concerned about the animals. Eventually team Caballo (Spanish for horse) was formed.

Bio industry

Rudolf K., ‘the hangman from Twente’ who abused animals all those years and finally murdered and emasculated a homeless person in the Volkspark in Enschede, will probably not read the book Animal Liberation have read by Peter Singer, a philosopher. Wednesday was there The Volkskrant an interview with him, following the republication of his famous book from 1975. His position is that an animal has just as much right to a pain-free existence as a human being. Because there is such a thing as factory farming, he hasn’t eaten meat for years. The fact that animals have no intelligence or consciousness is no justification for killing them, he says. “The question is not, can they think or talk, but can they suffer.” They can, and they did on the nights that Rudolf K. struck – on probationary leave from the TBS clinic Olddenkotte in Rekken where he spent sixteen years for a sex offense.

The series quotes from letters Rudolf K. wrote to victims – the people, I assume. Fourteen socio-therapists couldn’t teach him how to live, he wrote. In order to be allowed on leave, he started behaving as they wanted. “That worked.” The staged scenes with ‘the hangman of Twente’ – he has since been sentenced to life imprisonment – ​​give the series some extra spunk. All facts and horrors had previously been extensively retold by the police officers involved in one episode by The business of your life by Powned from 2020.

According to the United Nations, 83 billion birds and mammals are killed each year. But if one man does it for his own pleasure and pleasure, we consider it an atrocity. Pretty crazy, actually.