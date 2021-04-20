Even though the last three Assassin’s creed have been developed with great care and offer an outstanding and entertaining gaming experience, many of the fans still yearn for the games that helped establish the franchise around 7 years ago.

In 2021 it is almost a fact that we will not see a new game of Assassin’s creedHowever, that does not mean that we do not have some kind of product related to this millionaire franchise of Ubisoft.

This year comes the most extensive collection of books, manga, webtoons and audios from a wide range of creative partners around the world who will expand Assassin’s creed through old and new characters.

Among all that rain of products stands out a direct sequel to Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, for many the true ‘king’ of the entire franchise.

According to an interview with Eurogamer, Ubisoft is developing an animated series in South Korea dedicated to Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and that it will touch stories that did not appear in DLC and other media. Technically we could see Edward kenway explore places beyond the Caribbean.

We also recommend: Diablo IV – The important thing is to be faithful to the franchise

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag is just one of several upcoming projects

Although the idea of ​​giving continuity to the history of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag sounds quite positive, we must not lose sight that this is one of many productions underway and that great things are coming for the followers of this franchise of Ubisoft.

For example, we must not forget that Netflix will have its live action of Assassin’s creed, only that the information is scarce and we doubt that it will be revealed in the next few days. Maybe during the summer, around the dates of the E3.

We still have to see an animation project for Assassin’s Creed which could also have some kind of progress in the not too distant future, we just have to wait a little longer for time to pass and those involved can continue working on them.



