Recently, Ralph Macchio explained why he never got to be in “Back to the Future”, one of the greatest classics of eighties cinema. Although that idea sounds strange to fans, since it is difficult for them to imagine another actor as the protagonist, now, Michael J. Fox (Marty Mcfly) himself has even confessed that he would like to see a change in the character: a reboot of the franchise with a female version of the main star.

Although the world of film reboots has left a lot to be desired in recent years, J. Fox believes that his idea could really work and adapt to these times.

“I actually had this thought that if they did the movie again, they should do it with a girl like marty ”, Said the actor in an interview for Entertainment Tonight.

The first installment of Back to the Future premiered on July 3, 1985, in the United States. Photo: Composition/Universal Pictures

He also pointed out how important the trilogy continues to be for many. “There is something about it that connects with people at all levels” he explained.

This answer is not for less, because even Chris Martin, from the musical band Coldplay, has revealed that the scene in which Marty plays “Johnny B. Goode” by Chuck Berry inspired him to create the band.

Marty and the ‘Doc’ reunited after 35 years

Less than a month ago, the ‘Doc’ (Christopher Lloyd) Y Marty (Michael J. Fox) reunited at New York Comic-Con, where they took to the main stage and caused great excitement among fans.

About his partner of 84 years, J. Fox pointed out how valuable it has been for his life to maintain a long friendship with him.