How would you react, Mr. Actor, if a monstrous film studio were to dispense with your services, but tried to use a “cast” of your face to put on another artist to continue your character in a sequel? And how would you act if you were warned that the path of a lawsuit could erase you from the Hollywood map? Return to the future hides one of the most curious lawsuits in the history of cinema. The protagonist: Michael J. Fox’s “father” in that stainless tank from 1985.

Crispin Glover was in charge of the morisquetas inside George McFly’s suit. He was barely 20 years old – three years younger than his fictional son – when he put his acting tools at the service of a dramatic cocktail in a comedic tone: George was the center of bullying, the target of Hill Valley gangs, the victim of bullying in the ’50s. When it was time to film Back to the future II, something ran him off the set, but the character reappeared in the skeleton of another actor, Jeffrey Weissman.

Since then, Crispin’s life has been an eternal battery of questions from journalists: What happened inside the success? Were there really punches, threats, silences and extortion? Who abandoned whom? Did you manage to extract millions – judicially speaking – from Steven Spielberg? How was the conflict of one of the most iconic films of the ’80s resolved? Does a character belong to its author, who personifies it, everyone, no one?

Michael J. Fox and Crispin Glover in “Back to the Future.”

Almost 36 years after the premiere (July 3 in the United States), the legends and the data multiply, they are reviewed, they are revealed, they are counted again. It is already well known that wink of fate that caused the first protagonist Eric Stoltz to be fired in the middle of filming (“for unbearable and too solemn for the role”) and in his place came Fox. His scenes were canceled and filming had to be done. However, he did not delve too deeply into the “Crispingate”, perhaps because of the shielding that Universal achieved.

Glover fulfilled his role wonderfully, He was one of the most applied when filming, but something had started to annoy and detonate him: the way his character ended in the first part. From being a “fearful nerd”, by the art and work of that journey in time that his son made and changed the course of events, George became a successful writer capable of giving his own medicine to the evil Biff Tannen (Thomas Wilson). Every time the actor complained about that script twist, the producers considered it a headache. Thus began the tug of war.

According to producer and screenwriter Bob Gale (in the book We don’t need roads, by Caseen Gaines) what the actor and his manager asked to continue with the trilogy was “nonsense.” Something like a million dollars (plus box office profit).

When the sequel arrived in 1989 and Marty McFly traveled to the future (and to the past again), many did not realize that George was played by Jeffrey Weissman, an American who They put pounds of makeup on him to make him resemble Glover’s features. Most of his scenes were shot with Weissman in the distance, or in profile (even upside down). And it was even played with his death (the character’s grave is a key fact in one of the trips to the future). Glover was enraged. And it worked.

George McFly (Crispin Glover) in a scene from “Back to the future.”

Defined by the specialized film site IMDB “one of the most intriguing personalities in the film business, with followers who have dubbed him mad genius”, Glover detailed his truth to the site The Chicago Ist: “What they did illegally was the following: they used molds that were taken of my face from the original film and they made prosthetics to fit another actor to look like me. Then they spliced ​​a small number of images of me from the original movie with the actor with prosthetics and misled the audience, They made believe I was in the movie. “

“If they had simply chosen another actor to play the role of George McFly, there would be no criminal activity or any lawsuits. Since they did not own my face, nor did they make a financial agreement with me to use my facial features, what they did was steal. And that’s why there was a lawsuit and that’s why there are rules in the Screen Actors Guild that make it so that producers can never repeat this kind of thing. “

For years the scandal was covered. As the story of the time-traveling De Lorean became cult-like, Glover shied away from the flashes (or was away by industry moguls), but continued his artistic life.

The George McFy from “Back to the Future I” and the one from 2, Crispin Glover and Jeffrey Weissman.

Bob Gale denied that trick dozens of times. “He has falsely stated that I asked for the same amount of money that Michael J. Fox received to participate in the second film. This statement is a complete fabrication. He is doing this to divert attention from the fact that what he and his fellow producers They did it was illegal, “Crispin retorted. “To avoid, he has lied to millions of people. Once again, I am proud of the lawsuit and I oppose the illegal activity that caused the proper precedents and statutes to be set. If I was put in the same situation today, I would react in exactly the same way. “

Hollywood Reporter He details it like this: “Glover didn’t like the script for the sequel, the filmmakers took a Glover face cast that was created during the first movie to help the makeup artists, hired a different actor, Weissman, and by using prosthetics made it look like the same actor. ”

Explain the specialists of the same medium that “Glover’s 1990 lawsuit against Universal Pictures for violating his right predates other big famous cases, such as Gwen Stefani’s legal action for a digital avatar in the Band Hero video game. The case never got far enough in court to set a legal precedent, but it is often invoked when trying to resurrect characters. “

Michael J. Fox and Crispin Glover in “Back to the Future.”

Crispin’s attorney, Doug Kari, said that “the complaint itself was deliberately short and simple.” Universal filed an objection, arguing that the claim should fail because the filmmakers were only trying to perpetuate the character of George McFly. As the dispute escalated, the judge strongly urged a settlement. Finally there was a deal. According to The Hollywood Reporter- Glover was paid $ 760,000. The figure was never confirmed by those involved.

What Happened to George McFly’s Life

Glover will turn 57 on April 20. One in five people who crosses the world, asks the question that confuses him: “George: Is anyone home?”. His character – whom Biff Tannen (Thomas Wilson) constantly harassed with that question – entered the hall of the most popular creatures in Hollywood fiction. That young face continues to be printed on memes, T-shirts, mugs. Stigma with which he will carry to the grave.

Crispin Glover in a scene from “Back to the Future.”

The eternal George had made his stage debut at 14, in the musical of The rebellious novice (also translated as Smiles and tears). He had come to the cinema two years before Return to the future, with My tutorby George Bowers in 1983. The same year as the Back …, participated in another film that was overshadowed by Zemeckis, Sadistic instinct a drama with Keanu Reeves. He did not imagine the storm that was coming.

Without so much zoom or brightness around his image, his career continued in the artistic rather than media lane. In 1990 he teamed up with David Lynch to play the manic Primo Dell in Wild Heart (1990). Since then, extravagant or more committed roles have arrived. Who do you love Gilbert Grape? (1993), The People vs. Larry flynt (1996), among others. He is also remembered for being Creepy Thin Man in the adaptation of Charlie’s Angels (2000).

Writer since he was 18, he founded the publishing house Volcanic Eruptions and since then he has also dedicated himself to writing and publishing. A visit to David Letterman’s show on NBC left him in a bad way in front of the public. He had an unhappy performance, he attacked the driver, and since then he decided to lower his profile even more.

Crispin is the face of constant memes, and his first and last name were used as a tribute to a Norwegian record label and a song (by the band Jessicka). He gives few interviews and tries to dribble the Spielberg / Zemeckis issue. His case raised awareness about the abuses of the great film studios and about the limits that artists must set.

This is Crispin Glover today (Capture TV)

Son of actors Elizabeth Lillian Betty Krachey Bloom and Bruce Glover, His high mental IQ led his parents to enroll him in the Mirman School for Gifted Children. Mysterious with his private life, without children, bought a historic castle in the Czech Republic and splits his time between that country and his homeland. For years he has been touring different cities with his Crispin Hellion Glover’s Big Slide Show, a show in which he reads his eight books, projects scenes from his films and is questioned by the public.

For many, Don McFly wiped out his career forever when he dared to lift his finger, locate the cinematic monster and ask for what was right. For others, his good sense and his audacity for the claim have a merit that shines more than any Oscar.

Close to “gothic” or “dark” in his films as a director, Crispin often issues a warning. “If I search on the Internet, I usually read about me: ‘that guy is crazy.’ Or: ‘He’s psychotic.’ What they don’t understand is that I’m interested in countercultural things. But there is a difference between having artistic interests and being psychotic. I don’t mind being called eccentric, that’s a poetic interpretation of a mathematical term, which means something like ‘that doesn’t follow the lines’. And it’s OK. I don’t follow them. “