Back to the Future: Plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, 15 July 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1 Back to the Future, a 1985 film directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, will be broadcast. The first episode of the trilogy of the same name, it is considered an icon of 1980s cinema and has enjoyed enormous international success. But let’s see together the information in detail, such as the plot and the cast.

Plot

Hill Valley, California, October 25, 1985. Marty McFly is a seventeen year old high school student, lazy and often late but brave, kind and good-hearted, engaged to Jennifer Parker, his age and classmate. Marty dreams of becoming a rock star and plays guitar in an amateur rock band, albeit without much luck: the group is in fact rejected to play at the school dance, because the teachers consider Marty and his classmates “too noisy”. Marty’s best friend is an elderly and eccentric scientist named Emmett Brown, known as “Doc”, for whom the boy acts as an assistant. The latter asks the boy to join him that same night in the parking lot of the Twin Pines Mall, a large shopping center, to film a mysterious experiment.

Back to the Future: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Back to the Future, but what is the full cast of the movie? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly

Christopher LloydEmmett L. “Doc” Brown

Lea ThompsonLorraine Baines McFly

Crispin GloverGeorge McFly

Thomas F. Wilson: Biff Tannen

Claudia WellsJennifer Parker

Marc McClureDave McFly

Wendie Jo SperberLinda McFly

James Tolkan: Strickland

Norman AldenLou Caruthers

Donald Fullilove: Goldie Wilson

George DiCenzoSam Baines

Frances Lee McCainStella Baines

Jason HerveyMilton Baines

Harry Waters Jr. Marvin Berry

Will Hare: The “Old” Peabody

George ‘Buck’ Flower as Homeless Red

Billy Zane: Match

JJ CohenSkinheads

Casey Siemaszko: 3-D

Streaming and TV

Where to see Back to the Future on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 15 July 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform.