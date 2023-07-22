Back to the Future – Part 2: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, Saturday 22 July 2023, at 21.20 on Italia 1 Back to the future – Part 2, a 1989 film directed by Robert Zemeckis, is the second episode of the homonymous trilogy. Following the extraordinary success of the first film in the series, the film was made only four years later and was shot simultaneously with the third installment of the saga which was released a year later. But let’s see the information together.

Plot

Hill Valley, Calif. Marty McFly luckily returned from 1955 on the night of October 26, 1985. The following morning, while saying goodbye to girlfriend Jennifer Parker, he sees his friend Doc returning from the future. He, having left the previous night for the future with the time machine, has discovered a lot about Marty’s fate, in particular that his future son will get into trouble, and invites him to go with him into the future, to correct the turn that events will take. Doc, Marty and Jennifer thus arrive in the future with the DeLorean, which in the meantime has been air-transformed and modified with a fusion generator, allowing it to fly and to be powered by garbage instead of plutonium, on the afternoon of Wednesday October 21, 2015, where they temporarily leave Jennifer in an alley, after Doc puts her to sleep with a sleep-inducing alpha generator because she asked too many questions. Doc explains to Marty that he only has to replace his future son, Marty McFly jr, who looks strikingly like him and has to tell Griff Tannen, Biff’s nephew, that he doesn’t want to participate in the robbery, thus avoiding future events that would have destroyed his entire family.

Back to the Future – Part 2: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Back to the Future – Part 2, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly; Marty McFly Jr.; Marlene McFly

Christopher LloydEmmett L. “Doc” Brown

Lea ThompsonLorraine Baines McFly

Thomas F. Wilson: Biff Tannen; Griff Tannen

Elizabeth ShueJennifer Parker

James Tolkan: Strickland

Flea: Douglas J. Needles

Donald Fullilove as Goldie Wilson; Goldie WilsonIII

Jeffrey WeissmanGeorge McFly

Casey Siemaszko: 3-D

Billy Zane: Match

JJ CohenSkinheads

Jim Ishida as Ito “Jitz” Fujitsu

Charles FleischerTerry

Mary Ellen TrainorAgent Reese

Stephanie E. WilliamsAgent Foley

Joe Flaherty: Western Union courier

Darlene VogelSpike

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Back to the Future – Part 2 on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – 22 July 2023 – at 21.20 on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform.