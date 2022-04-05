the automaker DeLorean announced this Monday (4) some more details of its project to return to the automotive industry, an electric version of the vehicle used in the “Back to the Future” trilogy. The car is still a conceptual project – it is unknown if it will be commercialized.

The electric DeLorean, which was designed by Italdesign, will be unveiled on August 18 in Pebble Beach, Calif., three days before the start of the show. Monterey Car Week.

+ Back to the Future: DeLorean will have an electric and luxurious version

+ Back to the Future: John DeLorean’s son produces 3-wheel car

“Excitement is rising like the doors of our sports car,” said Troy Beetz, CMO at DeLorean Motor Company, in note.

Along with the presentation, Stephen Wynne’s company will reveal the official name of the electric vehicle with doors that open upwards. Created by engineer John DeLorean, the DeLorean DMC-12 was launched in 1981 and was the automaker’s only model until then. The car was a commercial failure and gained cult status only when it appeared in the film.

Let’s clear things up a bit. The next generation of DeLorean is coming into focus August 18, 2022. For more information read the press release here: https://t.co/Q4Rax2aBC1 #DeLorean #DeloreanEVolved #firstlook pic.twitter.com/H0t0i4ODqv — DeLorean Motor Company (@deloreanmotorco) April 4, 2022

The post DeLorean reveals details of the electric version of the car from “Back to the Future” appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.



#Future #DeLorean #reveals #details #electric #car