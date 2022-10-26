An ungrateful match played today at the Spotify Camp Nou between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the match corresponding to matchday 5 of the Champions League. It could have been a dream scenario for all Barça fans, but with the final whistle of the other group match between Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen, where all the lights were diverted. Only a miracle could make the team coached by Xavi Hernández arrive at the start of the game with the motivation of beating Bayern to continue on the path it should take, the Champions League, not the one that, unfortunately, it has taken. Europe League.
And it is that the players jumped onto the field of play with the normal demotivation that the situation posed, Inter Milan had beaten the whole of the Czech Republic. Nothing more and nothing less than 10 minutes were enough for Mané to break the equality on the scoreboard after Gnabry filtered a great deep ball for those who will defend the colors of “Los Leones de Teranga” in the World Cup.
21 minutes later, Gnabry again, assisted his teammate Choupo-Moting to increase the difference on the scoreboard. The Catalan team, no matter how hard they tried through Dembélé, who was being the best of the locals, did not arrive with real fear of the goal defended tonight by Ulreich. It seemed that “good news” was going to arrive with a possible penalty that after being reviewed by the VAR was not the maximum penalty. In this way came the beep signaling the end of the first 45 minutes.
Things were not going to change at the beginning of the second half, Gnabry, although in an offside position, were going to score. Although the goal had not gone up on the scoreboard, the sensations were the same, a FC Barcelona that no matter how hard it tried, did not generate real danger in the Bavarian goal.
FC Barcelona was cheering up little by little but it was going to be a mirage, in the first 20 minutes of the second half the two-nil wasn’t going to move. Even men who usually have little participation were going to play, as is the case of Pablo Torre, who is good for this type of opportunity to get filming in professional football and in the culé entity.
And the continuation of the nightmare of FC Barcelona in Europe was going to end with a goal in the last breaths of the match that felt like a shot to the entire culé environment, with a more than exciting squad at the beginning of the season but that finally was not going to live up to expectations, playing another season, the Europa League
#Europa #League
Leave a Reply