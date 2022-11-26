Escalator? No, better to decrease taxation as inflation rises

In times of inflation, how to adjust wages? One of the proposals is to “resurrect” the escalator eliminated by the Amato government in 1992. What it was? The sliding scale was an economic tool in terms of wage policy aimed at automatically indexing wages according to the price increases of some goods, in order to counteract the decrease in purchasing power due to the increase in the cost of living, according to what is valued with a specific consumer price index. Source Wikipedia.it One of the many problems, in the 80s and 90s, was linked precisely to the use of the escalator, due to galloping inflation, partly internal and partly imported, and therefore to make up for the continuous impoverishment of purchasing power, this price adjustment index was introduced, however, generating two factors:

1. a notable increase in monetary circulation with the printing of new currency;

2. the devaluation of the lira giving, at the same time, a significant increase in sales to our exports (until proven otherwise we are a country of transformation and services).

Obviously all this was linked to the public debt with interest on government bonds that reached and sometimes exceeded 20%.

Question: Why is the escalator not applicable today, in my opinion? The first reason is that we cannot devalue the euro and then, as we all know, whoever prints money is no longer the Bank of Italy, but the European Central Bank, ergo… So how do you resolve the issue of wage adjustment? I thought that there could be a way, perhaps elegant and non-invasive, namely: decrease taxation as inflation rises.

Example? Suppose we have 10% inflation and an income of 20,000 euros, it would be sufficient for the Ministry of Economy and Finance to adjust the taxation by the amount of € 2,000 and the problem would be solved. Just to not give work to the “bureaucracy” it would be enough to apply a tax credit on the year of taxation; anyone who prepares payroll knows very well how to do it.

Someone may argue that it is easier to raise wages. This is probably the case, but this could also lead to an increase in taxation for employees and perhaps exceed the bracket threshold and everything returns to the way it was before, furthermore there would be an increase in costs, including social security, for companies (which will have to unloading the higher costs is obviously final consumers) and in this case whoever gains is the State with direct and indirect taxation. Fighting inflation with the old methods: restrictive monetary policies, reduction of public spending or perhaps with monetary control policies, as we have already seen, does not pay, unless you want to “sink” the real economy. Choices always have to be made, but for once can we discard those that have already done more harm than good?

