The best watches not only give you the current time, but also transport you to other times. The aviation and space travel of the past, climbing expeditions into the unknown… Or, like this one Tissot PRX Powermatic 80, the flashy nightclubs of the late 1970s. Even if you weren’t there yourself, it’s a time no one should have missed.

This was the period when men’s fashion took off and choosing an outfit started to weigh as much as the party itself. Now you can of course all the way go in your efforts to (re)live these bygone days – something with big collars and quiffs, gold rings and sunglasses. But actually you have come a long way with this new Tissot PRX Powermatic 80. One look at your wrist and you can already hear the synthesizers reverberating.

Photo(s): Tissot

unique look

It comes as no surprise that Tissot introduces this trendy retro model. The Swiss brand was there, then in that disco era, and managed to set the tone with its stainless steel sports watches. The new, improved version of the PRX harks back strongly but subtly to the glitter and glamor of the past.

The Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 has a diameter of 40 millimeters and an integrated steel strap with large links and a satin finish. The dial in blue, black or silver features an embossed diamond pattern with overlaid indexes. In the silver variant, parts are accentuated with a coating of rose gold PVD, further highlighting the trend of the times.

Photo(s): Tissot

Exceptional wearing comfort

He may have a ‘Swiss made’ With an automatic movement (with a power reserve of no less than 80 hours), this Tissot is as thin as its distant quartz predecessors: 11.3 millimeters. This gives it a unique profile and exceptional wearing comfort. And as for its name: the P in PRX stands for precision, the R for robustness, and the X for water resistance of 10 bar/100 meters.

