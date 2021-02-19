This week the students of the public and private schools of the City they returned to the classrooms. With anxiety, joy, fear and uncertainty. Presence imposes a new scenario. Because contrary to what happened in 2020, the goal in 2021 is for it to be the rule and virtual classes, a complement. Of course, as long as the health situation allows it. And although each establishment defined the return based on its particularities – number of students and teachers, meters available in classrooms and ventilation capacity, among others – many doubts remain. One of them is what is going to happen with the classes when one bubble, or more, should remain isolated by a contagion of coronavirus.

The “Protocol for the beginning of face-to-face classes”, prepared by the City, provides that schools will not have to be closed if there is a positive case of Covid. What is indicated is isolate the bubble that integrate students and teachers, considering them close contacts. If the positive were the teacher, it is likely that more than one bubble would have to be isolated, since it may have one or more courses in charge.

But what will happen to the classes when a positive is registered? By isolating itself to the bubbles, presence is lost for ten days in a row. This situation generates a lot of uncertainty in the families, who fear that the children will be left without classes during the days that the isolation lasts.

In the new protocol, the City indicated that “the mandatory face-to-face instances will be complemented by instances of remote pedagogical continuity.” And, in response to a query from Clarion, the Ministry of Education was exhaustive: “The schools must guarantee pedagogical continuity to their students”.

The order of the Ministry of Education of the City is that each school must guarantee the pedagogical continuity of its students. Photo Maxi Failla

Although the City developed a protocol that governs all schools, both public and private, the organization of each one is marked by its infrastructure, the number of students and the meters available to guarantee social distancing. There are schools that decided to return to total presence, and others that combine presence with virtuality.

According to official data, 70% of public schools have a double shift. And all of them returned with the same modality: “one turn in person and the other, with virtual or remote modality”, confirmed from the Ministry. In this way, they understand that the connection can be sustained despite positive cases occurring in the bubbles.

The unions were skeptical of the situation. Mariana Scayola, general secretary of Ademys, told Clarion What is it “a gray like so many grays that the protocol has”. And he added: “We are demanding more teachers to support the virtuality of all those children who may be isolated if a positive case arises. We need to have guarantees that this scenario can be faced, in which more teachers will be neededThis in the case that the teacher is the positive case.

“We are concerned that this mixed scheme is not planned. To this claim we add computers and connectivity are guaranteed to all the boys, “said Scayola.

From the unions they say that more teachers are needed to support virtual classes for the boys who are isolated. Photo Maxi Failla

“We implement blended or hybrid learning,” he explained to Clarion the director of the Las Cumbres school, María Marta Ripoll-. Boys have one turn of face-to-face learning and one of virtual learning. If a positive is detected in the bubble, all the boys will continue learning in virtuality for 10 days until they can return to school. Hybrid learning allows you to continue learning at home and guarantee pedagogical continuity. ”

Rodolfo De Vincenzi is vice president of the Confederation of Associations of Private Education Institutes (CAIEP) and rector of the UAI; the university is part of the Vaneduc group, to which primary and secondary schools adhere.

With an overview of the situation, De Vincenzi understands that virtuality cannot go to the background: “It will be a very important complement, especially to recover lessons from last year. It must be active, because it is utopian to believe that everything will be solved with the presence. Undoubtedly, this today is a precious asset, but it is necessary to set priorities in terms of the pursuit of learning. The younger the students, the more the presence and the social are privileged. But in older, more autonomous kids, virtuality can be used much better. There is no general answer, I believe that planning is necessary for each institution. The more planning there is, the better the response, “he said.

With the number of positive cases stabilized, families and the educational community are waiting to know how the return to face-to-face classes will affect the statistics. They also wonder how the evolution of the pandemic will affect the dynamics of children’s learning, when this second year of the coronavirus has already started.

