Mexico City.- Sometimes less is more, or at least that’s what Sony thought when introducing the new Walkman NW-A306 and Walkman NW-ZX707, simple gadgets, at least compared to today’s ones that do almost everything.

At first glance, they look like small Xperia cell phones, matte black, nothing impressive, although the design is not their main characteristic, because although they are only music players, their components are what give these teams power, or at least that’s what they promised. the manufacturer.

Sony reported that the soul of these devices is Android 12 and both have a frequency power ranging from 20,000 to 40,000 Hz, as well as Bluetooth 5.0.

The model with premium features is the Walkman NW-ZX707, which apart from the features described above, has a 5-inch 720p screen, 64 GB of storage and 25 hours of battery life, the latter according to the brand.

What makes it so special for music lovers are its technologies, such as Hi Res Audio (high resolution sound), which reproduces faithful songs, according to Sony.

In addition, it has a USB-C port and memory can be expanded through its Micro SD memory slot.

The Walkman NW-A306, although smaller, also stands out for its power, thanks to S-Master HX digital amplification technologies, which reduce distortion and noise, as well as DSEE Ultimate and Edge-AI (Artificial Intelligence) which accurately convert compressed digital music files into higher-quality files, Sony said.

The company claimed that battery life is up to 36 hours when playing a 44.1 kHz FLAC file, 32 hours when playing a 96 kHz FLAC Hi-Res Audio file, or up to 26 hours while streaming.

Its storage memory is 32 GB, although it can be expanded with Micro SD and it has a USB-C port.

Price and availability

The news at the moment is not good for Mexico, since Sony has not confirmed until now if these models will arrive in the country, although their costs have been revealed.

The Walkman NW-A306 has an estimated price of 400 euros (8,154 Mexican pesos at today’s exchange rate) and is already on sale in Europe.

The Walkman NW-ZX707 will be released in Japan on February 23, 2023 at a price of 104,500 yen (about 15,316 pesos).