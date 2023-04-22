A whole queen! natalie vertiz He returned to international fashion shows and was part of Bridal Fashion Week 2023, held in Barcelona. The former Miss Peru participated in the event for the famous brand of the Spanish designer Rosa Clará, and demonstrated much skill and professionalism. On his social media, she shared her experience on Friday, April 21, and showed how this art show was managed. Yaco Eskenazi’s wife could not hide her emotion at all times.

This was the dress of Natalie Vértiz

Through her Instagram stories, Natalie Vértiz showed the details of the outfit she would wear. “Dress from fairy tales,” she put her on the clip. Her friend and her manager Lucero Boza was surprised by the garment. “Just spectacular,” she said.

The dress was a smooth, long, white piece with a pronounced neckline. The long sleeves had lace details. The model paraded with clear earrings and her hair tied back.

Vértiz not only stands out on the catwalk, because a few months ago she won an award for best successful businesswoman and celebrated with her fans. “Our V Studio venture continues to grow and I couldn’t be more proud of this. Let’s keep dreaming big and always inspiring by example,” she said.

Natalie Vértiz dazzles on the catwalks. Photo: Instagram

Natalia Vértiz was compared to Kendall Jenner

Yaco Eskenazi, Natalie Vértiz’s husband, filled her with praise in a recent “You are in all” program. The driver of said space commented on Bad Bunny’s romance with the socialite Kendall Jenner and at one point in her opinion he compared her with her.

“Look, I like Bad Bunny’s music more or less, but I think that Kendall, who is very similar to my wife, beautiful (…) I don’t see her with Bad Bunny, she should be with Leonardo DiCaprio” said the former reality boy.

