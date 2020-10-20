“Jallalla!” Shouts Luis Arce into the crowd. “Long live high” in Quechua. It will be the only Quechua word that the 57-year-old puts in his mouth that evening shortly before his election victory. Garlands of plastic flowers and plantains dangle around his neck. All of this seems a little artificial on the fair-skinned bureaucrat from La Paz. But it is the standard that his political foster father, Evo Morales, set.

The two are a contrast program: Evo, the indigenous tribune, Arce, the middle-class thinker who prefers to juggle numbers than to be celebrated by the people. In order to present him a little closer to the people, his election campaign managers gave him a guitar for a spot and made him strum protest songs. That didn’t seem convincing, but he borrowed his popularity anyway from Morales, who chose Arce from exile against the opposition of the party base as a candidate.

The Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) would have preferred former Foreign Minister David Choquehuanca, an indigenous man like Morales, hardened in the social movements. But Choquehuanca belongs to the reform wing of the MAS and has distanced himself from Morales, while Arce never ambitiously sought the limelight or attracted attention with political ideas. Now the two compete in a duo – Arce as a candidate, Choquehuanca as his runner-up. “They are the ideal combination of science and traditional wisdom, of town and country,” Morales praised his duo. Critics fear that Arce is just a puppet of Evos, others consider him quite independent.

Not an orthodox Marxist

His employees describe him as disciplined and strict. He keeps his private life under lock and key. All that is known is that he loves folk music and plays basketball and is married to an economist for the second time. His three children are from his first marriage. The teacher’s son, born in La Paz in 1963, studied economics. He published in left-wing magazines, but did not belong to the orthodox, Marxist core of Bolivian intellectuals. Morales made him finance minister and then economy minister. “We had to prove that socialists are economically more successful than right-wingers,” he outlined his goal in an interview. That succeeded.

Arce’s model is based on the partial nationalization of natural resources and the social redistribution of income, coupled with government investments in health, education and infrastructure. Because the program coincided with a great demand for raw materials, the revenue bubbled. In 13 years, gross domestic product grew from $ 9 billion to $ 40 billion, per capita income tripled, the currency was stable, and extreme poverty fell from 38 to 16 percent. But the desired diversification of the economy failed to materialize. Sandra Weiss