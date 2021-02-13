When there are four days until the return to schools, and after almost a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic, doubts and uncertainty persist about how institutions should proceed in a positive case. The Buenos Aires government published in the Official Gazette and distributed among the directors of private and public educational establishments, a protocol “for the start of face-to-face classes 2021” In principle, it is not expected that schools will close if a positive case appears among teachers, non-teachers or students, although all the members of the bubble where the case was registered will be isolated.

This concept was reinforced by the Minister of Education, Soledad Acuña, and the Head of Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, when they said this Thursday that “in no case will there be suspension of classes or closure of schools.”

According to the protocol, when a case is detected suspect in the course of the academic day, people should be isolated in the same school. Somewhere in the establishment there must be an identified physical space, “preferably with a door, window and its own bathroom.” Ideally, that person – teacher or student – remains alone in the place. In the case of younger students, those of the first cycle or garden, they may be accompanied by an adult.

Schools will not close in the event of a contagion. Only the affected bubble will be isolated. Photo Andrés D’Elía

If a student or teacher is suspicious before arriving at school, the procedure will be different: the children’s families will have to send an affidavit stating that the student has symptoms compatible with the coronavirus and a medical record of this situation. If you are a teacher or non-teaching staff, you must request a license and attach a medical certificate.

While waiting for the results of the tests – which implies that it is not known if the teacher or the students are positive cases – all must be isolated. That is to say, all that bubble and the others at that this teacher is destined.

What will happen when a case is confirmed? If it is a teacher, all the students who belong to his bubble will be isolated. It is likely, because it is also allowed by protocol, that a teacher gives classes in two bubbles. The isolation will encompass the students and teachers of those bubbles. However, it will not reach the families of all these people. “Families are close contact contact, they do not have to remain isolated,” they explained to Clarion from the Ministry of Health of the City.

Students, students and teachers should isolate themselves for 10 days running. If any of these people are symptomatic, they will be counted from the day those symptoms began. But if the person is asymptomatic, the term will run from the date of the test.

In the event that a case appears, the entire bubble must be isolated and it will not be able to return to class until ten days later. Photo Germán García Adrasti

Already in the first days of the return of the teachers to the establishments to prepare the start of classes, positive cases. Between the Otto Krause Technical School No. 1, located in the Monserrat neighborhood, and the School No. 12 of School District 10, in Núñez, ten cases were reported.

The City, for its part, understands that the best way to identify infected people, including those with the disease without symptoms, is test teaching and non-teaching staff. As of Thursday, 4,815 people had passed through three exclusive centers for that purpose, 21 of whom were infected. Another 733 tested positive for Covid 19 antibodies, meaning that at some point they had the disease.

The testing center for teachers of La Rural. Photo Maxi Failla

The protocol released by the City does not refer to non-teaching staff. How do you proceed in the event that there is a suspected or confirmed case? In addition to teachers, administrators and students, the schools work with people who are responsible for maintenance, cleaning and security, among other tasks. In these cases, proceed as with the rest: it will be necessary to identify -from the medical effectors- who have been close contacts of these people, and then isolate them.

During January and some days in February, thousands of boys and girls attended the colonias and summer schools. It could have been an opportunity for families who today have doubts to know if there were infections and how the situation was handled. But it wasn’t.

The The Buenos Aires government decided not to offer data on what happened in the classrooms and in sports activities. Although this medium requested the information repeatedly, it could not know how many infections there were, if there were any, or if they affected more boys and girls or teachers and teachers. They also did not report on how the bubbles worked or how the protocols were applied. The Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, the Undersecretariat of Sports and the City Government Headquarters did not give details.

The Buenos Aires government did not want to report if there were infections in the vacation camps it organizes or in the summer school. Photo: Sports GCBA

The guilds ran into the same situation. And these days, from the Twitter account of UTE Ctera (@utectera) the teachers were sharing photos of the state in which they found many schools after the vacation break: some still on site, others without water, with an obvious lack of cleaning, no alcohol gel or soap in the dispensers. Even on Friday, many workers denounced the lack of hygiene elements that guarantee care. Or the impossibility of reflecting the social distancing that is required in the classrooms.

The teachers denounced the state of the schools They shared photos on UTE-Ctera’s Twitter

“We were aware of positive cases because some people were encouraged to publish on networks. And we also found out by radio corridor. What we did see is that everything was very messy: bubbles that never were, because in the same micro several bubbles rose together. The same in the pools, up to 300 boys and girls from different bubbles, “Ariel Sánchez, Secretary of the Socio-educational Area of ​​UTE-Ctera, told Clarín.

And he added: “We could never know how many enrolled there were, nor how many teachers were hired. Beyond the fact that those hired were paid very badly. They started with two shifts, but since there were very few boys, they decided to do full time, collecting one day for the other “.

Although the Buenos Aires government trusts that infections in schools should not “move” the epidemiological curve, it remains to be known what the numbers will say in the coming weeks and how much the prevention protocol could be met.

