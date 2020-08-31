While the teachers will be back on Monday August 31, the 20 Hours collects the state of mind of two high school teachers, with very different points of view. Lydia Blanc teaches French. “What we learn from day to day, which is fluctuating, unstable, disturbing (…) shows us that we are not ready”, says the teacher. For her part, Christine Delinière, professor of history and geography thinks that “reassure the pupils, the parents”. “Obviously it will be complicated, everything is complicated now”, she says.

On distance education, Lydia Blanc considers that “For some students, it was a relief. (…) For some profiles, it was very beneficial, and then for others, we actually lost them, well beyond the percentages announced by the ministry.” Christine Delinière assures her that the computer has brought “dehumanisation”. “I think we really have to come back to the face-to-face and it will do good”, says the professor.

