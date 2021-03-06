Mariela Faber has nothing to do with colored pencil mark. But he opens the door of his house or that of the car and his children appear like these “pencils”. One after another. In degraded. Mariela has six children.

At 41, she lives in the City, is married to a digital marketing entrepreneur, and is making ends meet. Although with more children than the average of Argentine families, their history is representative of what thousands of them live these days: the new “maximized” normality of the return to face-to-face classes.

After a year of virtuality, the family illustrates what it is like to live with five children in different school bubbles, the “suffered” educational protocol against the coronavirus.

The Fabers leave class the same way they enter: at different times and sometimes days. Photo Juan Manuel Foglia

Ezequiel is 13 and is in 1st year of high school; Mauricio, 11, to 6th grade; Celeste, 8, to 3rd grade; Felicitas, 5, goes to 1st grade; Trinidad has 3 and is in room 4. In addition, there is a baby at home, Guadalupe, in a “home bubble”: for care, without grandparents nearby “until they are vaccinated.”

She shows it on Instagram since @ mommy.full.time, where she describes herself as “a crazy mom of six, dedicated full time what I’m passionate about: being a mom. “Also on TikTok, a wink to get into the favorite social network of tweens. And he lives it -among tuppers with names and piles of overalls and masks- in a day together with Clarion.

She is an accountant. Although now, he says, “from children’s stories.” She decided to quit her profession and be a homemaker before she knew she was going to have so many children. Or knowing that he was not “having a babysitter.” Not a maid. Nor that a year of Covid-19 would keep the “mini Faber” away from her three grandparents and from school (and she from that of all that help). Nor that all this was going to happen in the middle of a move (which will end next week), from Villa General Miter to a larger house in Caballito.

Like many Argentine families, grandparents, until they receive the vaccine, cannot help parents with the disparate schedules of their children’s school bubbles. Photo Juan Manuel Foglia

The uncertainty and, sometimes, anguish, is also representative of the upbringing in Argentina in these last 365 days. But in these weeks, punctually, for hygiene schemes in schools.

“I get up at 6 AM. I put talcum powder in 10 sneakers. 6.15 I prepare food. 6.30 I start with breakfast. 7 I put on the loud music and they get up for breakfast. 7.25 I comb the three girls. They change and go out with my husband. 7.45 I do all things from home and daily purchases and, depending on the day, I will look for the one from the high school and garden. We have lunch, their nap and I will look for the rest, “he starts.

That “according to the day” is key. “To the rest”, too. The big problem marked by mothers and fathers who began to overcome the school bubbles is have at least two children who attend in person, four hours, on different days and times.

Most of the schools in the City and the province of Buenos Aires designed staggered face-to-face schemes, where the different bubbles of students enter and leave at different times. To Mariela and husband, Andrés, 45 years old, that happens five times a week. With five of his six children.

The family has a machete of schedules. “But I already know,” clarifies the mother. There are two machetes. One for “entry” to classes and one for “exit”. 15.55 by Serrano 341. 16.05 garden in front. 16.10 Gurruchaga. 16.15 Gurruchaga. This is how it reads, written by hand, the departure date.

The oldest of the mini Faber goes to Ecos High School and has bimodal: one day in person and the other virtual. But it does not coincide with his brothers and sisters, who attend the Scholem Aleichem.

“I work, but at home,” says Mariela on her Instagram account. In the stories, she also shows her relief when Friday comes around and doesn’t have to “pilot” her through school bubbles. Photo Juan Manuel Foglia

“And the rest do not coincide with each other, they go to face-to-face full-time daily. Kindergarten and elementary school are in the same school. But the garden building is in a different block, opposite the elementary school. In addition, there are several elementary schools. tickets and each of my children comes out of a different one. So I turn around the entire block from 3:55 pm when one leaves, until 4:15 pm when the last one leaves. It’s a total mess getting organized and being able to do other things. If I were not a housewife I would surely need outside help“, he details.

Because of care, they greatly limited contact with grandparents. But many Argentine families, despite their fears, must resort to having them take care of taking and bringing the children during office hours impossible for their fathers and mothers.

While talking to Clarion, the carpenter installs the furniture in the kitchen of the new house. And the boys have a snack on a table, also new, which is protected with a transparent vinyl tablecloth and which is almost unused. “You meet them were in open places and mine go to other you meet. They don’t go to sleep at other houses at the moment,” she describes.

Andrés barely leans into the armchair for the family photo. He is not shy. He is not hiding from the photographer of this newspaper. Sitting, he is covered by the number of children. It is a family that Marie Kondo would put in baskets.

You also enter the Faber house in batches. We will always have to look for a “mini Faber” who leaves classes at a different time than the rest. Photo Juan Manuel Foglia

Mariela is also almost “covered” by two of her children. “The smallest always with me, never leave my children with anyone”, marks. A decision that in this story, in this Argentine family, could be made. At the other extreme, there are complaints in schools so that schedules between siblings are better coordinated and, mainly, that the schedule is not reduced. She sees it on the networks and in the school WhatsApp groups.

“They constantly tell me ‘I don’t know how you do! I’m exhausted at 2’. Or ‘I admire you.’ Honestly, at school I didn’t make any complaints because it’s my decision to have the number of children I have. From virtual classes he is in charge of doing everything by himself and the second oldest waits for me at the exit because he knows that I do not arrive on time looking for the sisters at different times and at different doors, “he says.

The “mini Fabers” don’t go to any club either. “With the pandemic, I suspended extracurricular activities because it seems like a lot away from home. But the girls started with swimming lessons. We are all happy with going back to school, in a way for me it is more hectic but I see them happy. They are bothered by wearing the chinstrap for so many hours and a little by the heat of school, but they allow them to take off their overalls when it’s too long. “

None of the Fabers had coronavirus and there were no infections among their acquaintances. They seem to be in their own bubble. But be careful. And that they went on vacation to Pinamar for ten days.

How do you take care of five children who returned to school in a pandemic? Does the couple go to school with a liter alcohol gel and dozens of chinstraps? Similar. She sums it up: “Gel alcohol in every backpack and in my purse. And yes, chinstraps, thousands. And thousands of spare parts. Also, they arrive and I wash them all along with their clothes and overalls.”

There you have to take into account – these parents have to take into account – the schedule. The “entry” machete. No one can come to school in a wet coat. Or without food. Or at the wrong time. And you don’t have to “wash just to wash” the mini Faber’s overalls that you don’t have to go to school the next day.

