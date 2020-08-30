In a school in Châlons-en-Champagne, in the Marne, it is time for the last adjustments before the start of the school year on Tuesday, September 1. Social distancing will be encouraged as much as possible, but according to some professors, it will quickly reach its limits. “We know very well that managing classes at 30 for the respect of barrier gestures, for the respect of physical distancing, it is impossible”, says Arnaud Litrico, teacher.

These concerns are shared by a large part of the profession, so the Minister of National Education is reassuring: “It will be a return to school as normal as possible. Everything must not be crushed by the health crisis”, he declares in the Sunday newspaper August 30. However, Jean-Michel Blanquer does not rule out the closure of classes or even schools, if the Covid-19 was detected.