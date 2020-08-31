Masks, hydroalcoholic gel, social distancing … There are already 15 days, the students of Reunion have experienced a very special return, coronavirus requires. As cases of Covid-19 multiply on the island, the health protocol has been strengthened. “The teachers give us hydroalcoholic gel every time we start class. I think it’s a good way to reduce the chances of catching the virus”, testifies a student of terminal.

However, every day, suspicions of Covid-19 are declared in schools. Suspected cases are immediately sent home, as are anyone who has come into contact with them. “Some students, after two weeks, will finally return to school on Monday, August 31, because their establishment was closed at the start of the school year after positive tests by the teaching staff for Covid-19. For two weeks, the classes closed one by one and thousands of students have returned home “, testifies Corinne Peyré, academic secretary SNES Réunion, in the newspaper of 23 hours of franceinfo, Sunday, August 30.

