Facing the imminent start of the school year, #AClassroom, an initiative that brings together 130 civil society organizations and whose main objective is to make education a priority in 2021, summons all Argentines to applause from wherever they are, next Wednesday the 17th, at 7 p.m., to support teachers and all those (families, students, directors, non-teaching staff) who from this date until March 8 will return to classrooms throughout the country.

The #ALasAulas campaign, launched on December 20, 2020, achieved the milestone of 200 thousand signatures, and considers a priority to return to face-to-face classes throughout the country, as long as the necessary epidemiological and sanitary conditions are met in order to ensure a care plan for each place and each situation.

Ignacio Ibarzábal, executive director of Argentinos por la Educación affirms: “From #ALasAulas we summon all Argentines to applause to support the teachers in the return to the presence. After a year as difficult as the one that passed, we have to support all the teachers who make the return possible. From the campaign, the proposal is to stay alert to the challenges that the year presents. The first thing is that all the provinces clarify and detail protocols and what will the return to the classroom be like ”.

“With a lot of effort, the entire educational community is preparing for the return to the presence. We know that the previous school year was difficult for schools, children, youth and families. This situation leads us to the need to closely accompany this new process with the conviction of the urgent need to recover the classroom not only as a space for education but also as a meeting point, containment and collective construction -expresses Anabella Serginesse, Director of Conscience Association-.

“We celebrate the opportunity that the stage provides to be able to return to the classroom. Nothing will be the same, there will be a normality to adapt to; This return represents new challenges that will need greater reinforcement than those of 2020, since it is necessary to consolidate learning and continue to innovate -says Diego Aguilar, Director of Fundación León-. The challenge is enhanced with the classrooms as the setting, where students, teachers and directors should be ”.

Among other civil society organizations, institutions and chambers, they promote the initiative Argentinos por la Educación, Ashoka, Asociación Conciencia, Brazos Abiertas, Cimientos, Club Atlético River Plate (CARP), Council of Rectors of Private Universities (CRUP), Council of Public Relations, DirComs, Endeavor, Enseñá por Argentina, Federation of Religious Educational Associations of Argentina (FAERA), Fe y Alegría, León Foundation, Let’s Talk About Bullying, IDEA, Junior Achievement, League of Education and Culture, RACI, Racing Solidario, Fundación Varkey y Voy con Vos.

