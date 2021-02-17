After a year of virtuality, this Wednesday the students they return to the classrooms for a school year that will be very different. The pandemic flies over everything and changes routines. The return of face-to-face classes comes with bubbles, protocol, social distancing, a review of what has been learned in 2020 and prioritized content for 2021.

According to official numbers, on February 17, 47% of students from all public and private schools return. The rest of the 785,152 students will be reintegrated in a phased manner.

Following, the ten keys to going back to school, from how to move to what will be the educational strategy.

1- Who starts

The return to classes is staggered, depending on the level. Photo Andrés D’Elía

This Wednesday the students of initial level (from 45 days to five years) will go to school, including those who attend the special education modality; of first, second and third grade of primary and of the same cycle of special modality; first and second year of high school; and first and second year technical schools. In total, according to figures from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Education, they are 370,493 students .

. As of February 22, the rest of primary school (fourth, fifth and seventh grade) and the second cycle of the special education modality will return to the classroom.

On March 1, the remaining years of secondary school will return (third, fourth, fifth and sixth, in technical schools) and the students who are still under the virtual system of the special modality.

2- Who are excepted

School attendance is compulsory, except for students with a risk condition or who live with someone who has it. The Ministry of Education of the City made in recent weeks more than 4,000 calls to families with children of school age and 10% said they had some risky case or being a partner of a risky person. For those students a remote educational proposal will be given.

3- How to go to school

Public transportation is a priority for students and teachers when going to and from schools. Photo GCBA

Students and teachers are allowed to use public transport to go to and from educational establishments. To do so, they must have the circulation permit that is processed through www.argentina.gob.ar/circular.

At the time of entry and exit from schools, public transport is a priority for students and teachers. To cover the increase in demand, in those time slots there will be more groups. According to the Buenos Aires Transportation Secretariat, the service will operate at 85% of its capacity, when prior to the start of classes it did so at 65%.

for students and teachers. To cover the increase in demand, in those time slots there will be more groups. According to the Buenos Aires Transportation Secretariat, the service will operate at 85% of its capacity, when prior to the start of classes it did so at 65%. There are more than 700 school buses , which now must comply with special hygiene and prevention measures. The conductors are separated by a plastic divider. Only boys sitting and wearing masks are allowed. The trips are made with the windows open to favor natural ventilation.

, which now must comply with special hygiene and prevention measures. The conductors are separated by a plastic divider. Only boys sitting and wearing masks are allowed. The trips are made with the windows open to favor natural ventilation. The system Ecobici it is still free from Monday to Friday and can be used by secondary students over 16 and teachers.

it is still free from Monday to Friday and can be used by secondary students over 16 and teachers. The program is re-implemented Up and down in 140 schools. A volunteer receives the boys who arrive by car and accompanies them to the door, to avoid double parking.

in 140 schools. A volunteer receives the boys who arrive by car and accompanies them to the door, to avoid double parking. There are 268 “Safe trails”, which are corridors with a greater presence of the City Police and prevention agents, to take care of the children who walk to and from school.

4- Interventions in streets and sidewalks

For the return to classes, disinfection operations were carried out on sidewalks and school environments.

From this Wednesday you can expand pedestrian space taking space from the street, placing security fences, so that there is more room for waiting at the entrance and exit of the school.

taking space from the street, placing security fences, so that there is more room for waiting at the entrance and exit of the school. They can also be demarcate ranks on the sidewalks , with up to 50 posts located 1.5 meters from each other. Schools must have one collaborator for every 35 students to organize the lines.

, with up to 50 posts located 1.5 meters from each other. Schools must have one collaborator for every 35 students to organize the lines. As of February 22, during the hours of entry and exit, traffic will be completely cut off in the block of these ten public educational establishments: Normal School No. 10 (Belgrano); Common Primary No. 2 Australia (Villa Crespo); the Normal Superior No. 6 Vicente López y Planes (Villa Crespo); the Domingo Faustino Sarmiento Common Primary (Retiro), the Dr. Guillermo Correa Common Primary (Balvanera); the Paula Albarracín de Sarmiento Technical School (Avellaneda Park); the Bernasconi Institute (Parque Patricios); the Common Elementary School No. 14 Prov. of San Luis (Nueva Pompeya); the Normal Superior N ° 05 Martín Miguel de Güemes (Barracas); and School N ° 1 DE 21 (Villa Lugano).

v 1.5 Street cuts in school zones

Tap to explore the data

Infographic: Clarion

5- Tests to teachers

Shifts are taken on the City’s website. There are three centers available: the one in La Rural operates from 8am to 8pm from Monday to Sunday. The test can be done on foot, with the entrance through Santa Fe 4201, or by vehicle, with access from Sarmiento avenue 2704. The one at the Usina del Arte (Agustín Caffarena 1) and the one at the Communal Headquarters 7 (Av. Rivadavia 7202 ), they serve from Monday to Friday from 9 to 15 and are only for pedestrian access.

6- The protocol for schools

Each student’s temperature will be taken before entering the school. Photo Andrés D’Elía

The entrance to the schools will be staggered every 10 minutes.

The bubbles are the grade, room, course or year.

The social distance has to be at least 1.5 meters and for that a redistribution of the furniture was made.

Upon entering, the temperature of all the boys is taken, and they must clean their hands with alcohol gel.

The mask is mandatory from room five onwards and teachers are provided with acetate masks.

Air renewal is key and doors and windows will be kept open.

There will be breaks but without contact between the different bubbles. They can be staggered or in different spaces.

Major events, including the start of classes, are suspended for the moment.

7- The procedure if there is a contagion

If a suspicious case is detected during the academic day, the person will be isolated in an identified physical space that will be within the same school. In the case of first cycle or kindergarten students, they may be accompanied by an adult.

in an identified physical space that will be within the same school. In the case of first cycle or kindergarten students, they may be accompanied by an adult. If a student shows signs of being sick before arriving at school, their family must send an affidavit stating that the student has symptoms compatible with the coronavirus and a medical certificate of this situation. Teaching and non-teaching personnel must request a license and attach a medical certificate.

While waiting for the results of the tests, the entire bubble of the suspected case will be isolated.

When contagion is confirmed, the teacher and the bubble students (or the bubbles if the teacher teaches more than one) must isolate yourself for 10 consecutive days. For people who have symptoms, the period will start from the day they started. If the person is asymptomatic, it will run from the date of the test.

8- How the school year will be organized

The school year will have two quarters. Photo GCBA

In both primary and secondary school, the school year will be divided into two semesters .

. Each semester will be composed of two bimesters, so that teachers have an intermediate view of the situation of the students. Thus they will be able to design strategies in time so that they achieve the objectives set for the semester.

9- Two school cycles integrated into one

The “Integrated Curriculum Path 2020-2021” seeks to give continuity to the learning of a 2020 crossed by virtuality and to develop in greater depth the priority contents for 2021 of each subject. In other words, it goes back to what last year could not work well due to the pandemic and progresses towards what must be learned this year.

seeks to give continuity to the learning of a 2020 crossed by virtuality and to develop in greater depth the priority contents for 2021 of each subject. In other words, it goes back to what last year could not work well due to the pandemic and progresses towards what must be learned this year. The City Ministry of Education developed the learning progressions platform to diagnose where each student is in language and mathematics and promote their progress. There are didactic resources prepared for all levels, from 1st grade of primary to last of secondary.

They were also defined prioritized content for 2021 within the curriculum of each grade or year. It is the basic and essential that teachers must teach in each subject.

within the curriculum of each grade or year. It is the basic and essential that teachers must teach in each subject. Those contents prioritized for this year, on which students will be evaluated, are not a limit. In each school it will be possible to advance with the teaching of everything included in the curricular design of each subject, whenever possible.

10- How will the grades be

Grades 1 to 10 return for evaluations. Photo Mario Quinteros

Grades 1 to 10 return for evaluations . They will coexist with a more narrative pedagogical assessment report, with more information about the progress in learning.

. They will coexist with a more narrative pedagogical assessment report, with more information about the progress in learning. Students and their families will receive two returns on the learning process per semester: one partial at the close of the first and third semester; and a report with grades at the end of the first and second semester.

NS