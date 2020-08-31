Philippe Vincent, the general secretary of the National Union of National Education Management Staff (SNPDEN), returns for franceinfo, on the conditions under which the new school year will take place.

franceinfo: Are you more optimistic or pessimistic on the eve of the start of the school year?

Philippe Vincent: I am more in the camp of optimists. I’m coming out of a one and a half hour meeting with my 350 staff. It is rather the desire to find the students, to exercise his profession and to return to a situation as normal as possible which seems to prevail, even if the feelings are mixed. [Pendant le confinement,] we made up for it at best and we can be proud of what we have done in terms of distance learning or teaching in hybrid forms. Now I think school is where education is best and everyone is pretty much in agreement on that.

What did you advise management staff for this start of the school year?

Focus on the essential, the simple, the safe and the useful. We are in an extremely complex context, we know that standards, procedures, protocols now dominate, they are written, they must be compared to the reality of life, establishments and no doubt have to adapt them to local situations because a college in the northern districts of Marseille is not the upscale high school in Bordeaux. In particular, we are expecting a somewhat precise sheet on the management of suspected cases or contacts. We are in a working version. This is in particular the element that we are missing. I think that for the rest, common sense and a sense of responsibility will prevail among management staff who will know how to do and possibly undo if it was necessary to undo. There is no technocrat of the rue de Grenelle who is able to describe in detail what an establishment should do. So, inevitably, there will be some adaptation depending on the real observed.

What will happen if a student does not respect the wearing of a mask?

The internal regulations apply. The student, when he enters an establishment, and his parents sign the internal regulations. Wearing a mask is now a sub-component of the internal regulations. If the student puts himself in a situation of not respecting, he takes risks with the internal regulations and possible sanctions. I think there will be a point of order first and possibly an interview with the family. But we are used to managing differences in student behavior. The behavior deviation at the mask level will be managed like the rest.