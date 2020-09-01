For this pre-entry meeting on Monday, August 31, one subject is of particular interest to these 50 teachers and school staff:

health protocol.

Despite a strict protocol, many questions remain unanswered.

“Will parent-teacher meetings be maintained?

” or “Are there any instructions or restrictions on school trips?

”

Tomorrow is the start of the 6th year, and it promises to be more stressful than usual. “We are worried. It is clear that we will have a little more than 600 students in the establishment ”, Comments Jean-Pierre Cornilleau, professor of physical education and sports. Each discipline has its own puzzles to solve. Sports teachers, for example, will have to manage the disinfection of equipment andt make sure you do gymnastics at a safe distance.

The JT

The other subjects of the news