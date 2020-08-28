The director of the Web School Factory explains that each student must also be “a responsible actor for this collective security”.

The Web School Factory school, located in the 14th arrondissement in Paris, will test its 450 students, 50 teachers and 20 staff for coronavirus two days before the start of the school year. “The mask and the test are what allows you to start the year calmly”, estimated Friday August 28 on Franceinfo Anne Lalou, the director and founder of the establishment.

“We are a learning community and at the same time, with the Covid-19, we especially had the risk of becoming an anxiety-provoking place and therefore, we wanted to put in place all the possible conditions for a serene face-to-face return”, she explains.

His school has signed a partnership with a Biogroup laboratory to test everyone on the establishment’s site. “It will then be up to each of our students to be a responsible actor for this collective security. A school is a collective, it is living together”, adds the director. She will only organize one screening session, then she will raise awareness to empower young people.

Anne Lalou believes that the tests before the start of the school year are “fundamental” because the students went on vacation all over France. The founder of the Web School Factory will also distribute masks and hydroalcoholic gel to all her students. “We have also done a lot of work on the timetables to ensure that in reality, on site, we will never have more than two promotions on the same day. So we allow meetings and exchanges. , but we guarantee distancing and security “, she still describes.