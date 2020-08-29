In the college of La Grange aux Belles (Paris), 270 students are expected for lunch at the school canteen. So everything had to be reorganized. “They will be called class by class in a very distinct way so that the classes do not mix. They will follow a path with markings of social distancing”, explains Didier Georges, the principal of the establishment. The layout of the tables has been completely rearranged.

“We have determined poles which are delimited on the ground with zones […] A zone systematically corresponds to only two classes which will eat successively for themselves not to mix “, indicates Didier Georges. Not all establishments can apply these measures, which are otherwise not mandatory. Some Hauts-de-Seine colleges have suggested that 4th and 3rd year students go home for lunch. “From the moment a service exists, we have no right to discriminate against beneficiaries by virtue of age or educational level”, protested Joëlle Paris, representative of the FCPE union.