It’s back-to-school time for teachers. Lucie De Feyter, teacher in CE1, returns to school with some uncertainties “we don’t know what sauce we’re going to be eaten in”.

Morning rituals have changed, you must now wash your hands and wear a mask before entering class.

Constraints which did not prevent him from being eager to return to his classroom. “It makes me happy, it’s my little home, my second home.”

Unlike teachers, students aged 6 to 11 will not have to wear the mask. For this start of the school year, the emphasis is on the health protocol. “It’s a special comeback”, says Pauline Grouas, director of the establishment. “This is what is difficult, managing the anxiety that emerges from parents, teachers and even children”, explains the director.

The JT

The other subjects of the news