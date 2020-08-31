Laura is 11 years old and can’t wait to take her first steps in sixth grade. The start of the school year is necessarily stressful, especially since she was unable to visit her college because of the epidemic, but it is above all the virus that worries her. “I’m afraid to pass it on to my relatives, to my family, but no one is going to say that I am in a situation of panic”, confides the future schoolgirl.

On the teachers’ side too, this new school year raises questions. Marine Ochando is a professor of physics chemistry at the college. She is afraid that after confinement and distance learning, the students will not have the same skills. In addition, she fears that she will not be able to maintain the practical courses. “If we teach physics and chemistry with just theoretical notions (…), it’s a bit boring”, she says.

The JT

The other subjects of the news