This year, the back-to-school picture looks bleak. The unknown scares many French people of all ages. “We wonder how the next six months will go”, explains a father. School is a source of anxiety for parents. “We are afraid that the schools will close, the distance school has really been difficult”, confides a mother.

There is also concern between teachers and their students, whose contact will be reduced. Difficult to project for two friends who were to return to university for the first time. Will there be distance learning courses? And the work ? Going back is not without obstacles. French people fear returning to public transport or wearing a mask all day. A psychologist advises to mentally project yourself in complicated situations to tame anxiety.

