The Ministry of National Education recognizes certain delays in the deployment of the 1.5 million overtime hours promised by Jean-Michel Blanquer, while specifying that all establishments will not receive the same envelope.

A “special Covid-19” envelope of one and a half million hours of overtime for middle and high school teachers: it was one of the promises made by Jean-Michel Blanquer for the start of the school year. This budget was to make it possible to quickly organize support workshops and lessons in small groups for the students in greatest difficulty after five months without lessons. MBut eight days after the resumption, many establishments have still not seen the color of these “overtime”.

“They are there in barely half of the establishments and even sometimes, it is a promise which we await the realization, identifies Philippe Vincent, head of SNPDEN, the union of heads of establishments, after consultation with its members. The directors of these establishments, principals or principals, will not initiate the constitution of additional groups, groups with reduced numbers without having the certainty of being able to pay the teachers for overtime. So it’s not about it happening at the end of October or the beginning of November “, alert the union official.

It’s urgent. If we have to provide help to the students, we won’t wait until Christmas to take care of them.Philippe Vincent, SNPDENto franceinfo

At the Ministry of National Education, we respond that there may be delays in some academies, but that overtime will happen, quickly. However, not everyone will be housed in the same boat. For those around Jean-Michel Blanquer, it is logical that some establishments receive more than others according to the needs of the students.

Anyway, these “extra hours” will be quickly consumed, according to Sophie Vénétitay, of the SNES teachers’ union. “If we really want to do a very important weekly follow-up with the students, the number of hours will be exhausted very quickly, certainly during the All Saints holidays.”

Beyond overtime, National Education is also counting on the amplification of the “Homework” system to help those in greatest difficulty.

