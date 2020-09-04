The coronavirus has not finished harming the French. If the start of the school year went smoothly for the majority of students, some schools have already had to close their doors. There are already 22 closed schools, 10 in mainland France and 12 in Réunion. About a hundred classes have been placed in quarantine. In Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), a whole school has been closed.

However, parents adapt, like a mother who puts things into perspective: “It’s inevitable, people are coming back from vacation. It’s gonna be two complicated weeks. As the journalist Jihane Benzina explains on the set of the 13 Hours of France 2, Friday, September 4, a health protocol for schools is triggered about 250 times a day. A school is closed from three positive cases. However, the government has assured that students in closed schools will continue to receive distance education.