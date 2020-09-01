Tristan Rozellec is making his first start as a teacher in a college in Oise. On Wednesday, the young man will face masked students and will have to adapt to make himself understood. “They will relate to a gesture. This is all very experimental, if it happens, it will not work at all”, wonders the new professor of history and geography. With the health crisis, all teachers have a little apprehension when it comes time to start school.

In this college in Oise, a new gesture is needed. “Be careful to wear the mask all the time, in all places, and in particular and especially in the teachers’ room”, recalls the principal of the establishment. “The distance of one meter between each other is fortunately no longer in the guidelines from the moment the mask is correctly worn”, breathes a professor of life and earth sciences. Here, the department will give two masks to each student. Enough to ensure that the instructions will be fully respected.

