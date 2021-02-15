Classes begin this Wednesday in the City of Buenos Aires. According to official numbers, 47% of students will return to face-to-face classes in all public and private schools, almost a year after the start of the pandemic. The rest of the 785,152 students will return staggered.

The Buenos Aires government drew up a protocol that seeks to preserve health security, both for students and teachers. And implemented a testing system in different parts of the City for teachers and non-decent.

Also, to facilitate the transfer of students and teachers, in addition to having school buses with protocols, the City will enable the use of public transport, for which a permit will have to be processed.

The schedule

This Wednesday the students of initial level will go to school (45 days to five years, including boys and girls who attend the special education modality); first, second and third degree primary and of the same cycle of special modality; of first and second year of high school; and first and second year technical schools. In total, according to figures from the Buenos Aires Ministry of Education, they will be 370,493 student.

In a second stage, as of February 22, the rest of primary school (fourth, fifth and seventh grade) and the second cycle of the special education modality will return to the classrooms. While March 1 will return the remaining years of high school (third, fourth, fifth and sixth, in technical schools) and students who are still under the virtual system of the special modality.

Compulsory attendance

Attendance at school will be compulsory. Only students with any risk condition will be excepted or living with people at risk. The Ministry of Education of the City made in recent weeks more than 4,000 calls to families with children of school age and 10% said they had a risk case or being a partner of a person at risk. For those students a remote educational proposal will be given.

The protocol

In the text, the return to school was established in a staggered manner and the recommendations made by the Ministry of Health were reported, such as the use of mandatory face masks and at all times, with the exception of those boys and girls under two years of age, the no crossing of students of different grades or divisions (the bubble covers an entire course), the minimum distance of 1.5 meters, the ventilation of the classrooms, the washing of hands and the disinfection of the establishments

The entrance to the schools will be staggered every 10 minutes.

The bubbles will be the grade, room, course or year.

The social distance will have to be at least 1.5 meter and for that a redistribution of the furniture will be made.

Upon entering, all the boys are going to take their temperature and clean their hands with alcohol gel.

The mask will be mandatory from room five onwards and acetate masks will be given to teachers.

Air renewal is key and doors and windows will be kept open.

There will be breaks but without contact between the different bubbles. They can be staggered or in different spaces, for example.

Some activities, such as physical education and music classes, will have their specific protocol.

And the big events, including the start of classes, will be suspended for the moment.

An exclusive telephone line will be set up so that the management teams of each school can communicate with any inconvenience or doubt regarding the implementation of the protocol. And they will also be able to enter the City’s website to see the details they need.

The return to classes in the City will be staggered.

Tests for teachers

La Rural (Commune 14), Palermo, operates from 8 am to 8 pm from Monday to Sunday. The test can be done both in a pedestrian way with entrance through Av. Santa Fe 4201, and vehicular, with access through Av. Sarmiento 2704.

Usina del Arte (Commune 4), Agustín Caffarena 1, La Boca. Pedestrian testing, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Communal Headquarters 7 (Av. Rivadavia 7202), Flores, which will do pedestrian testing from 9 am to 3 pm, Monday to Friday.

Shifts are taken from the City’s web address https://www.buenosaires.gob.ar/educacion/noticias/testeos-gratuitos-para-el-personal-docente-y-no-docente.

️Results. They will be informed between 12 and 24 hours by mail or telephone communication or through the Boti chat (11 50500147). If it is positive, it will be informed by Health personnel through a telephone call to be able to transmit the sanitary procedure to follow.

Transport

The buses will have to circulate with the windows open, all the boys will have their temperature taken before they get on and of course they will all have to wear face masks. Hygiene measures will be reinforced, drivers must be separated by a plastic divider and only seated boys will be admitted.

The Up and Down program is going to work again in 140 schools, with which traffic is organized for those families who take their children by car and prevent children from getting on or off double-parked vehicles.

In the larger schools there will be partial or total roadblocks during entry and exit, with a group of awareness-raising coordinators coordinating this issue. In addition, Prevention Agents to take care of children, parents and teachers at those times of the day.

Those who need to use public transport, intended only for essential workers, must obtain the corresponding permit required by the National Government. It is processed as follows: 1. Enter the page www.argentina.gob.ar/circular.

SC