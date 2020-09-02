It’s a complicated start for the 292 students of Fromente-Saint-François primary school in Saint-Didier-au-Mont-d’Or (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes). The entire educational team of the private school is in fortnight due to a case of covid detected in a teacher. The verdict fell on Monday September 1. Parents were therefore asked to keep their children at home. A classic protocol is currently applied.

