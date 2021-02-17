This Wednesday came the long-awaited -or so feared- day for thousands of families, teachers and Buenos Aires students: the return to face-to-face classes in the City. The coronavirus pandemic continues and a question arises between mothers and fathers: How to know if the teacher was tested?

It is that the testing is voluntary and, although it is “highly recommended” by the City Government, not everyone decided to do it, or could do it.

Since the exclusive tests for teaching and non-teaching staff of public and private schools started, on Monday, February 8, until Tuesday night, 10,189 people were tested. Are 9.2% of the education system staff that should go through the test. From the Buenos Aires government they specify that another 8,000 teachers have already taken turns to do it.

Two types of tests are performed: one consists of a finger prick, to evaluate antibodies, and the other is for antigens by swabbing, the Ministry of Health of the City told this newspaper.

Teachers go through two tests: one for antibodies, to find out if they had Covid, and another for antigens, which reveals if they are suffering from the disease at this time. Photo Fernando de la Orden

Of the more than 10,000 people tested, 1,643 were shown to have Covid-19 antibodies, which means they came into contact with the virus at some point. In the meantime, 61 people tested positive for antigens, that is, they were suffering from the disease at the time of the test.

Consulted by Clarín, from the Ministry of Education of the City they explain that the only way to know if a teacher has been tested is by asking: there is no public record that allows you to find out beforehand.

In addition to the City Government, the majority of the Buenos Aires teaching unions advised their members to test themselves. This afternoon they issued a statement in which they highlighted the importance of this type of test.

The text was signed by the Union of Educators of Buenos Aires (Sedeba), the Union of Argentine Teachers (UDA), the Argentine Union of Private Teachers (Sadop) and the Single Union of Workers and Employees of the City of Buenos Aires (Sutecba), among many other guilds. “This instance of return to face-to-face classes requires the greatest responsibility of all of us who participate in the educational process,” the statement closed.

The boys were able to return to face-to-face classes this Wednesday after a year. Photo Maxi Failla

There are three exclusive testing centers for teaching and non-teaching staff: Rural, Usina del Arte, and Sede Comunal 7, in the Flores neighborhood. Before going, you have to take a turn at www.buenosaires.gob.ar/educacion/noticias/testeos-gratuitos-para-el-personal-docente-y-no-docente. And on the day of the test, you have to bring a printed or digital copy of the salary receipt or a document that proves that you work in a Buenos Aires school. The test is free.

In The Rural The test can be done both in a pedestrian way, with entrance through Av. Santa Fe 4201, and vehicular, with access through Av. Sarmiento 2704. The center works every day, from 8 to 20.

The testing center of the Usina del Arte. Photo Luciano Thieberger

In the Usina del Arte, in Agustín Caffarena 1 (La Boca), the testing is only pedestrian. The same happens in the Community Headquarters 7, located at 7202 Rivadavia avenue (Flores). Both centers are open from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Results are reported between 12 and 24 hours after the test is performed. The notification comes by mail, phone call or WhatsApp message from Boti (11 50500147).

If the result is positive, the Health personnel themselves notify by telephone call, in order to be able to follow the sanitary procedure. For questions or queries, the Buenos Aires Government has enabled the telephone 0800-333-3382.

