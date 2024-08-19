Back to School Offers Launched in Sharjah with Discounts of Up to 80%

Today, Monday, the “Back to School Offers” activities were launched in various cities of the Emirate of Sharjah, as part of the “Sharjah Summer Offers” organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, to provide families with a unique opportunity to purchase a wide range of the best products in the list of school and educational supplies with discounts of up to more than 80%, including clothing, stationery, electronic devices, school bags and supplies suitable for all age groups of students..

The offers will continue until September 1, with wide participation from shopping malls, libraries and stationery stores, which offer collections that meet different tastes and budgets. The events also include many entertainment activities and workshops for children, in addition to distributing school bags and educational devices during special events that receive parents, families and students from August 23 to 25 at 06 Mall, where 100 school bags will be distributed in addition to providing 100 vouchers to purchase school supplies..

Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director General for Communication and Business Sector at the Sharjah Chamber, stressed that the “Back to School Offers” reflect the Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to the community by allocating a space for school supplies within the Sharjah Summer Offers, to support families in obtaining students’ requirements and providing them at reduced prices, in a contribution to providing a stimulating educational environment for children, in addition to what the Back to School Offers represent as an opportunity to stimulate economic activity, especially the retail sector, while encouraging the spirit of cooperation and initiative in the commercial environment with the aim of enabling parents to provide the needs of their students and involve them in the activities and workshops accompanying the offers in a way that combines entertainment, developing children’s skills and expanding their horizons..

For his part, Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of the Economic Relations and Marketing Department at the Sharjah Chamber and General Coordinator of Sharjah Summer Promotions, stressed that the “Back to School Promotions” activities combine a commercial promotional nature with fruitful cooperation from participating merchants, suppliers, libraries and retail stores to achieve a common goal of enhancing the spirit of social solidarity, through distributing school bags and purchase vouchers to parents and students, to encourage the community to participate in the offers and benefit from the school supplies it provides at competitive prices in a season in which everyone is preparing to prepare their children for returning to school..

The “Back to School Offers” are gaining importance as parents look forward to them annually as part of the “Sharjah Summer” offers, which are organized by the Sharjah Chamber in cooperation with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, to attract visitors and residents alike, as they provide many unique opportunities to enjoy an exceptional shopping experience accompanied by discounts on various types of goods, to enhance the performance of the retail sector, support its growth and increase the pace of buying and selling in Sharjah’s markets and commercial centers..