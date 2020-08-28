A few days before the start of the school year, a message posted on Facebook encourages parents to fill out “an endorsement” to refuse that their children be tested or even vaccinated for the coronavirus without their agreement. However, nothing like this is planned for the start of the school year.

“Hello to all parents”, here’s how this message started, posted on Facebook a few days before the start of the school year and shared several hundred times. Clearly for the attention of parents, this message suggests downloading a “standard letter” entitled “Derogatory amendment to the Nursing, health information and health emergency sheet”. The goal: to recall “our refusal of testing, withdrawal, vaccine without our agreement”, he explains, with a bonus tip: “better to prevent these days”.

Facebook screenshot, 08/28/2020. (Facebook screenshot)

While parents may be tempted to complete this document, it is in fact of no use.

This is not planned for the start of the school year

First, because there was never any question of vaccinating or testing children at school at the start of the school year without the parents’ consent. The sanitary protocol planned in schools facing Covid-19 is available on the website of the Ministry of National Education. In this document, only the wearing of a mask is made compulsory for all students from 11 years old. A circular – also available on the ministry’s website – was also sent to the rectors of academies concerning the ministerial plan for the prevention and management of Covid-19. The procedure to be followed in establishments in the event of a suspected infection of a child is described therein.

If a pupil shows signs within the school, then he is “absolutely isolated from the rest of the school community in a dedicated room to watch over them”, and placed during this time under the supervision of a member of the establishment’s staff “pending a return home”. We can also read that “the establishment is responsible for contacting parents “. On the national education side, testing or vaccinating children at school is therefore never mentioned.

It would be illegal

Providing medical care to a child in a school environment is prohibited by law since the school is not a care establishment but a place of life, explains the union of school nurses SNICS-FSU. Article 371-1 of the Civil Code further stipulates that “Parental authority (…) belongs to the father and mother until the age of majority or the emancipation of the child to protect him in his safety, his health and his morality”. No medical act can therefore be performed on your child at school without your consent. The official bulletin of National Education of January 6, 2000 draws up a very precise list of medications that school nurses are authorized to give to a student. The school nurse can provide “a relief from the pupil” (soothe a headache for example), always explains the SNICS-FSU union, but nothing more in terms of medical act.

For example, while the law makes 11 compulsory vaccines for children, no school can vaccinate your child automatically to comply with this obligation. If you do not comply with this vaccination obligation, your child may be excluded from the establishment and you risk criminal prosecution, but under no circumstances will your child be vaccinated without your consent.

If a vaccine against Covid-19 were to be found and made compulsory, there is therefore no risk that a student will be vaccinated without the consent of his parents. It is also impossible to perform a PCR or serological test on your child without your green light.