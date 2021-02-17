Nicolás Trotta, Minister of Education: “The school will be different from the prepandemic: it is a school that must be attentive to any change that implies reformulating some of the decisions, because we have to achieve a balance between the right to education and health care.”

“The structure of the protocols has to do with what was approved in July of last year; the challenge is their compliance and supervision in each school but also in each classroom, with a very diverse infrastructure in terms of school capacity,” the minister told radio El Uncover.

After 11 months with the schools closed and in the midst of criticism of his management, Trotta said that “the experience has been changing throughout the year: the evidence will show us if we should introduce any changes in the protocols.”

“There is no single rule, but the recommendation is to reduce the level of contact with teachers with as few students as possible.”