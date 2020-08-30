The Minister of National Education announced Sunday in the “JDD”.

“Happy teachers are happy students. It is this virtuous circle of well-being that I want to strengthen.” Jean-Michel Blanquer, the Minister of National Education, announces to the Sunday newspaper, dated August 30, the launch of a “Grenelle des professors”.

“Between now and October, we will discuss the salary increase for 2021, thanks to the additional 400 million euros obtained, he advances. And from November, we will negotiate to define a multiannual programming law, he continues, while evoking a “profound transformation of the education system”. He then mentions the “Human Resource Management” and the “place of teachers in society”.

Jean-Michel Blanquer indicates the establishment of working groups “with the trade unions, on three main objectives”. It lists “financial recognition”, “cooperation” and “openness: we must modernize our system”.

Forty-eight hours before the start of the school year, the Minister of National Education is also trying to be reassuring. “It will be as normal a year as possible”, he declares. “We are prepared for anything”, he assures, indicating to expect to have to change the rules in certain areas according to the evolution of the epidemic. “One can imagine that in the coming weeks or months, stronger measures will apply in certain territories: obligation – and no longer just an incentive – of no mixing between age groups, reduction of class sizes, closure of ‘establishments… “, he explains.

Asked about the platform of doctors calling for a stricter health protocol in schools, Jean-Michel Blanquer replied that “health recommendations” of the Ministry of National Education “are directly inspired by the opinions of the High Council for Public Health”. “This week again, the French pediatric society, in a meeting at the Directorate General of Health, validated our positions”, he argues. And beyond the subject of wearing a mask, demanded from the age of 6 by these doctors, “we are actually in accordance with what this forum requires, with procedures ready in the event of a closure situation or on the subject of tests”, continues the minister.