Have the students fallen behind with the health crisis and the confinement? This is a concern shared by parents and teachers, when students have not seen a classroom in a school for six months. With the start of the school year, which takes place on Tuesday, September 1, the Ministry of National Education will try to assess the possible accumulated gaps and try to catch up. 1,700 additional elementary school teacher positions have been announced.

While since 2018 compulsory assessments have been put in place in CP, CE1, sixth and second, Jean-Michel Blanquer, the Minister of National Education, has planned national assessments from mid-September. A test, which measures the reading fluency of pupils in sixth grade, is planned. The teachers are already predicting an accentuation of the gaps between the pupils.

