The overall turnover of the sale of school supplies in France reached 600 million euros at the last start of the school year. How to navigate your purchases? The Ecological Transition Agency (Ademe) offers some advice on how to act in a more eco-responsible way when choosing certain equipment. “These products may contain products which can be allergenic, irritating and potentially harmful both to our environment, but also to health”, details Pierre-Marie Rousseau, from the waste and circular economy division of Ademe.

Natural gums are preferred over scented gums, or stick glues rather than liquid glues. It is also possible to identify certified labels such as the European Ecolabel. Second-hand purchases, particularly in recycling centers, also reduce the impact of waste on the environment.