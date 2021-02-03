In two weeks, the boys will return to face-to-face classes after a year of virtuality. One of the options to go to and from school are the school buses. There will be 700 units providing this service. In this new normal, they must fulfill a protocol of hygiene and prevention to avoid contagion of coronavirus.

Open windows, assigned and non-interchangeable seats and separation from the driver are some of the premises the school buses must comply with to take and bring the students.

The protocol arises from a joint effort between the City’s Department of Transportation and Public Works and the school transportation sector, which already had a test when it transferred children who were going to the summer camps. As of February 17, the start date of face-to-face classes in the City, more than 700 buses will return to activity.

“In principle we have a safety and hygiene protocol, worked together,” Pablo Camacho, head of the Association of Owners of School Buses, Tourism and Related, pointed out to Clarín, when the return to face-to-face classes was announced. given to return to classes and that school transportation can be used. we had it prepared for september and it’s being used for the colonies. “

“Together with the school bus sector, we developed a protocol so that they can resume their activity after a very difficult year. By complying with and taking care of the prescribed measures, more than 700 school buses will be able to go back to work and take the boys to schools, ”said Juan José Mendez, the Buenos Aires Secretary of Transportation.

Through the Buenos Aires Government website, the parents of the students can verify which is the vehicle list, orderlies and drivers of school transport authorized to carry out the activity. Also on this site you can consult the protocol, which includes everything from cleaning and disinfection guidelines for vehicles to details of how students should be located inside. For example, each one will be assigned a seat that cannot be exchanged with a colleague.

How the trip will be: the protocol

1. All persons getting into the vehicle must have mask, except children under 6 years.

2. Before entering the micro the temperature will be taken of the boys to verify that it is less than 37.5º.

3. Each micro must have gel alcohol (or alcohol at 70º) in sight and accessible for the personal hygiene of the boys. You should also have a waste basket that needs to be emptied at the end of each trip.

4. All seats can be filled, but each boy must have an assigned place, which will be identified with a number and will be for exclusive use. In no case may they travel standing up.

5. The students they will not be able to ingest drinks or food during the trip. The idea is to prevent them from tampering with your mask while they are inside the vehicle.

6. The driver of the school bus will be separated from the boys by a plastic divider. If there is no such division, it must always be at a distance of 2 meters from its passengers.

7. The vehicle must circulate with the open windows at all times to promote natural ventilation.

8. Students will have to wait for the school bus keeping distance. The orderly or orderly will have to accompany them when they get out of the vehicle to avoid crowds.

9. The children’s parents must sign an affidavit which specifies the protocol points.

Cleaning and disinfection

After every trip the entire micro will be cleaned and disinfected, with particular attention to high-contact surfaces, including the driver’s cab. To do this you will have to use these procedures:

First, the micro should be washed with a solution of water and detergent and rinsed with clean water, avoiding flushing or pouring water in quantity.

Disinfection will be carried out with a solution of 10 ml of bleach (concentration of 55 g / l) in one liter of water. If you use a commercial bleach with a concentration of 25 g / l, double the bleach must be used to achieve proper disinfection (200 ml of bleach for every 10 liters of water).

It will not be allowed to use dry cleaning methods (brooms, dusters, brushes, cloths), or vacuum cleaners.

