With the support of the national government and a prevention protocol agreed with the unions, this February 17 face-to-face classes return in the city. It will not be a school year like the ones before the pandemic. It would be impossible. During 2020, virtuality through, students learned unevenly. That is why for this year it was designed a strategy to articulate the contents of both school cycles and move towards a progressive deepening of knowledge. In addition, it will be aimed at the boys approving prioritized content for each area or subject, defined by the Buenos Aires Ministry of Education.

These details became known after the publication of two resolutions of the educational portfolio in the Official Gazette of the City, which approve the guidelines for the organization and evaluation of the 2021 school year for initial, primary and secondary levels. These guidelines are intended to guide schools in the process of evaluating, accrediting, and promoting learning in an atypical year.

The “2020-2021 integrated curricular path” states that a curricular organization must be achieved “that allows addressing the contents from the revision and with a progressive deepening, at the same time. “The objective is to give continuity to the learning of a year crossed by virtuality and to develop in greater depth the priority contents of each subject. The City thus follows what is outlined by the Federal Council of Education. that last year it was not possible to work well due to the pandemic and progress is being made towards what needs to be learned in 2021.

“Last year the situation was very heterogeneousNot all the children were able to connect to the virtual classes, and not all the families were able to accompany them in the same way. The ability of schools to adapt was also diverse “, analyzes Lucía Feced, undersecretary of Pedagogical Coordination and Educational Equity of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Education.

The official explains that the idea is that 2020 is not a lost year. “In 2020 there was no promotion cut. What the students were able to learn and what was left pending to be taught or learned was accredited. It was done an evaluation process to have information that could be used to follow this year. We did not use the numerical scale, because it did not give so much information, but rather a descriptive assessment report was made and an orientation scale was used on the moment of the learning process in which each student was “.

From the Ministry of Education of the City they explain that the evaluation process that was carried out in 2020 allowed obtaining key information to be able to design the strategy for this year. Photo Andrés D’Elía

The scale that was used included three ratings: in process, sufficient and advanced. The first indicates that the expected learning was not achieved. Only in the last year of primary and secondary school was the classical numerical scale used.

The results of this 2020 pedagogical assessment process are now the basis for planning further or complementary teaching proposals, such as support classes or activities, to respond to the various situations of students. It is about building a starting point to begin the 2021 school year.

In both primary and secondary school, the school year will be divided into two semesters, In turn composed of two bimesters. This will help teachers have an intermediate overview of the students’ situation, to design strategies in time to achieve the objectives set for the semester.

How to get students to catch up with the content and learn new? From the Ministry of Education of the City they provide two tools. On the one hand, they defined “prioritized content” by 2021 within the curriculum of each grade or year. “They are the basic and indispensable yes or yes you have to teach. In this way a certain common floor is guaranteed, “says Feced.

Those contents prioritized for this year, on which students will be evaluated, are not a limit. In each school it will be possible to advance with the teaching of everything included in the curricular design of each subject, whenever possible.

The school year will be divided into two semesters and there will be prioritized content for each subject. Photo Rafael Mario Quinteros

On the other hand, Education developed a platform called learning progressions, with materials for students from 1st grade of primary to last grade of secondary school. “They are teaching resources for diagnose where each child is in language and math and to promote progress, “Feced says.

This year grades 1-10 will return for assessments. “At the same time, practices that worked last year will be maintained, such as doing a more narrative pedagogical assessment report, with more information on progress in learning – anticipates the official -. But the traditional rating scale is also going to be used again, with more accreditation cuts, so that the evaluation allows making adjustments during the teaching or learning process. “

Thus, students and their families will receive two returns on the learning process per semester: one partial at the end of the first and third terms; and a report with grades at the end of the first and second semester.

Meanwhile, from this school year, some programs that until now only functioned as a pilot test in some schools will become mandatory. One is the articulation project between primary and secondary school. It will last four weeks from February 17 and will be compulsory for all 1st year public high school students.

“During those weeks, work will be done with specific booklets from the Ministry of Education, which deal with topics such as entry into life at the secondary level, forms of study, the organization of autonomous work, and axes of mathematics and language practices. The idea is that this is a starting and leveling point“explains Feced.

The other program is the Learning Intensification Project, which will take place during the last two weeks of each semester of high school. During this period, each school will define what learning needs to be deepened and will design activities and strategies to do so.

At all levels, the great challenge will be to re-motivate the children, to reconnect with their schools in person. And that they manage to catch up after a year in which virtual classes were not enough to achieve the expected learning.