The return to school takes place in less than forty-eight hours. Return to class scheduled for Tuesday, September 1, after the longest break in history, almost six months without seeing school and so much delay to catch up. Many students are already making a small mountain of it. “I’m happy to go back there to see my friends, and sad because we can’t get close to them”, confides a little girl in Lille (North).

In Palavas-les-Flots (Hérault), schoolchildren are stressed at the idea of ​​having to wear the mask all day. “It keeps me warm, I want to take it off every two seconds”, laments a boy. For two high school girls, it is difficult to calmly approach this masked and distanced re-entry. “Not being able to touch each other, say hello naturally, keep the distance, it’s going to be very difficult”, says one of them. Many uncertainties remain, but Tuesday morning, there will be no more choice, we will have to take the plunge.